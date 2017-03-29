Edge, Food

At-home breakfast menu helps cure lazy Sunday mornings

We’ve all been there: it’s Sunday morning, you went out the night before and you need something to get your day going. In these situations, a good diner breakfast reigns supreme. The formula for a good brunch is fluffy pancakes, a savory egg skillet and something healthy, like a chia pudding parfait, to offset the calories. All three of these recipes can be customized, so you’ll never get bored.

With a little preplanning and elbow grease, you can make a meal that would put the best brunch joints to shame. It’s easier than it appears, and the overworked brunch cooks will thank you. The best part is that you don’t even need to put on pants – as long your roommates don’t mind, of course.

Banana Pancakes

Banana Pancakes are a simple recipe to make when living in residential housing. Hunter Crenian // Senior Photographer

  • 2 cups flour
  • 2 cups buttermilk
  • 3 eggs, separated
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 ½ tablespoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 3 tablespoons butter, melted; plus some for cooking
  • Pinch of salt
  • Sliced bananas
  • Blueberries
  • Maple syrup

Sift the flour, salt, baking soda and baking powder through a fine mesh sieve into a large bowl.

Melt the butter over low heat and mix in a separate bowl with buttermilk and egg yolks.

Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and pour in buttermilk mixture.

Mix until just incorporated. It’s okay if it’s a little lumpy. Overmixing will cause your pancakes to lose their airiness and come out gummy.

Whip the egg whites until they foam and start getting some volume.

Fold into the batter.

Once the batter is made, allow it to rest in the fridge for a few minutes to let the baking powder and acid from the buttermilk work their chemistry magic.

Heat skillet or frying pan over medium heat.

Add a knob of butter to grease the pan.

Once melted and bubbling, pour 1/3 cup of batter – don’t squash it down. As it cooks it’ll flatten out.

Add the banana slices and blueberries into the batter.

Don’t flip the pancakes until you see the edges start to brown and the batter stops bubbling.

Once that happens, flip them and cook for a minute or so to allow the other side to turn golden brown.

Serve warm with a pat of butter and maple syrup.

 

Egg Skillet with Chorizo and Potatoes

This Egg Skillet is made with chorizo, potatoes, hash browns, chilies and tomatoes. Hunter Crenian // Senior Photographer

  • ½ bag Southern-style diced hash browns
  • 2 fresh Mexican chorizos, casings removed
  • 1 can roasted green chiles
  • 1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 pack cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 6 eggs

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Heat a cast-iron pan over medium-high heat and add a tablespoon of oil.

Crumble chorizo into the pan and brown.

Remove chorizo from the pan, reserving the rendered oil.

Cook the onions and potatoes in the oil until the edges of the potatoes start to brown.

Add the tomatoes, chiles and chorizo.

Mix evenly and make 6 wells for the eggs.

Crack the eggs into the wells and put the skillet in the oven.

Bake for 10 minutes or until whites are set and egg yolks are runny.

Note: If you don’t have a cast-iron skillet, you can just make the hash in the pan and transfer it to a cake tin for baking.

 

Chia Pudding Parfait

The Chia Pudding Parfait is a nutritious way to start your morning. Hunter Crenian // Senior Photographer

  • 1 ½ cups coconut milk
  • ½ cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 4 tablespoons honey
  • ¼ cup chia seeds
  • Zest of 1 lime
  • cup cut berries
  • Almonds

Combine honey, coconut milk, zest and Greek yogurt.

Stir in chia seeds and pour into container.

Rest in the fridge for three hours until it’s set.

When ready to serve, top with chopped almonds and berries or fruit of your choice.

March 29, 2017

Authors

Andreu Silverman


ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “At-home breakfast menu helps cure lazy Sunday mornings”

  1. Stephanie says:
    April 10, 2017 at 11:30 PM

    Very cool post! I feel that students living on campus are limited when it comes to making their own food. With easy and simple recipes that should incentive them to do some cooking and even invite their friends to dine with them.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM women’s hoops coach Katie Meier rewarded with contract extension

University of Miami women’s basketball coach Katie Meier, among the school’s most popular and succes ...

UM's three-run, walk-off blast in ninth lifts Canes over Duke

There was magic in the air Saturday night at Mark Light Field. A three-run, walk-off home run by sen ...

UM quarterbacks pummeled and Jack Allison injured in Hurricanes’ spring scrimmage

University of Miami football coach Mark Richt did not “chicken out,’’ like he thought he might Satur ...

UM’s first spring scrimmage is Saturday. Will the quarterbacks be sacked?

The first University of Miami spring scrimmage is gearing up for Saturday morning at Greentree Field ...

UM’s Mark Walton: focused, fierce, excelling amid family struggles

Earlier this spring, University of Miami football coach Mark Richt called starting tailback Mark Wal ...

Trainers Transform Lives

Whether looking to enhance strength, endurance, or quality of life, Herbert Wellness Center trainers ...

UM Recognized for Voter Engagement by Campus Vote Project and NASPA

The University of Miami joins the ranks as one of 83 campuses in 23 states named “Voter-Friendly.” ...

University of Miami to Begin Phase 2 Zika Vaccine Trial

Multi-site study will evaluate NIH’s experimental DNA vaccine. ...

Opening Doors for UM’s Newest Canes

Housing and Residential Life’s program for freshmen residents ensures first-year students immediatel ...

A Winning Team

A new scholarship provided by Payless ShoeSource enables a student from the Caribbean to attend UM. ...

Kevin Bondar: On and Off the Court

From tennis shoes and a racquet to scrubs and a stethoscope, University of Miami men's tennis p ...

Meier Receives Contract Extension through 2023-24

Miami Director of Athletics Blake James announced Monday a three-year contract extension for head wo ...

@CanesMensTennis Takes Down Notre Dame

Miami topped Notre Dame, 4-3, to win its second consecutive ACC match. ...

@CanesWTennis Drops 4-3 Decision at Syracuse

The No. 42 Miami women's tennis team fell to Syracuse, 4-3, Sunday at the Drumlins Tennis Cente ...

Miami Varsity 8 Wins at Knecht Cup

The University of Miami varsity eight came away victorious at the Knecht Cup, winning the grand fina ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly on Thursdays during the regular academic year.

Searching