Worst of UMiami 2017

Sweaty walks to class. Pamphlets in the Breezeway. Slipping in duck poop.

Last fall, The Miami Hurricane ran its annual “Best of UMiami” special feature, in which we asked your opinion on our school’s best food and hangout spots along with the city’s best festivals and clubs. Now, for the first time ever, we’re talking about the flipside of the coin: the not-so-glamorous parts of being a Cane.

So, Hurricanes, tell us: what’s the worst of UMiami?

WORST BATHROOM Communal bathrooms in the freshman dorms (42%, 374 Votes)

Dooly Memorial, first floor (30%, 267 Votes)

Richter Library, first floor (18%, 161 Votes)

In the Breezeway (10%, 88 Votes) Total Voters: 890 Polls Archive

Loading ... Loading ...

WORST STUDY SPOT The Rat (45%, 388 Votes)

Dining hall (27%, 230 Votes)

Your dorm (14%, 125 Votes)

Tables near the Breezeway (14%, 120 Votes) Total Voters: 863 Polls Archive

Loading ... Loading ...

WORST "RITE OF PASSAGE" Stepping in duck poop (43%, 372 Votes)

Getting sprayed by lake mist (35%, 303 Votes)

Visiting the financial aid office (19%, 167 Votes)

Getting hit by a palm tree frond (3%, 29 Votes) Total Voters: 871 Polls Archive

Loading ... Loading ...

WORST BUILDING Cox (37%, 314 Votes)

Merrick (24%, 203 Votes)

School of Architecture (20%, 171 Votes)

Whitten LC (18%, 156 Votes) Total Voters: 844 Polls Archive

Loading ... Loading ...

WORST TECH HASSLE Duo Mobile pop-ups and lag (43%, 366 Votes)

SecureCanes cutting out ... again (34%, 293 Votes)

UPrint not having your document in the queue (19%, 164 Votes)

Blackboard being down for maintenance (3%, 27 Votes) Total Voters: 850 Polls Archive

Loading ... Loading ...

WORST ON-CAMPUS FOOD SPOT Dining halls (74%, 617 Votes)

C-Store (Outtakes) (17%, 139 Votes)

Food court (5%, 40 Votes)

Food trucks (4%, 33 Votes) Total Voters: 829 Polls Archive

Loading ... Loading ...

WORST FOOD NEAR CAMPUS McDonald's (38%, 300 Votes)

Denny's (37%, 298 Votes)

Johnny Rockets (16%, 129 Votes)

Wendy's (9%, 71 Votes) Total Voters: 798 Polls Archive

Loading ... Loading ...

WORST DORM Stanford (36%, 291 Votes)

Eaton (30%, 238 Votes)

Hecht (15%, 124 Votes)

Mahoney (13%, 104 Votes)

Pearson (5%, 40 Votes)

UV (1%, 5 Votes) Total Voters: 802 Polls Archive

Loading ... Loading ...

WORST PLACE TO DUMP YOUR S.O. On the Hurry 'Cane shuttle (56%, 419 Votes)

In class (25%, 186 Votes)

By the lake (9%, 70 Votes)

Dining hall (9%, 68 Votes) Total Voters: 743 Polls Archive

Loading ... Loading ...

WORST RICHTER LIBRARY SPOT First floor couches near stairwell (44%, 323 Votes)

Stacks (22%, 163 Votes)

The group study room next to the bathrooms (21%, 153 Votes)

Second floor Quiet Zone (12%, 88 Votes) Total Voters: 727 Polls Archive

Loading ... Loading ...

WORST ROUTE TO CLASS To Flipse (42%, 302 Votes)

Through the Breezeway (30%, 216 Votes)

To RSMAS (Rosenstiel) (20%, 143 Votes)

From the UV (9%, 66 Votes) Total Voters: 727 Polls Archive

Loading ... Loading ...

WORST CHEESY NICKNAME FOR MIAMI North Cuba (58%, 433 Votes)

The 305 (21%, 160 Votes)

Dade County (15%, 110 Votes)

MIA (6%, 45 Votes) Total Voters: 748 Polls Archive

Loading ... Loading ...

WORST UM SLOGAN "The U invented swagger" (50%, 380 Votes)

"It's a U thing" (25%, 190 Votes)

"We live where you vacation" (21%, 161 Votes)

"It's all about the U" (3%, 25 Votes) Total Voters: 756 Polls Archive

Loading ... Loading ...

WORST CITY CLICHE There's always traffic (32%, 232 Votes)

Everyone's rude (28%, 201 Votes)

Everyone's on "Miami Time" (21%, 153 Votes)

It's always raining (19%, 135 Votes) Total Voters: 721 Polls Archive

Loading ... Loading ...

WORST SONG ABOUT MIAMI Literally anything by Pitbull (53%, 379 Votes)

"Swimming in Miami" by Owl City (22%, 157 Votes)

"I'm in Miami B*tch" by LMFAO (21%, 148 Votes)

"Miami" by Will Smith (4%, 25 Votes) Total Voters: 709 Polls Archive

Loading ... Loading ...

WORST THING ABOUT CLASS Mandatory attendance (44%, 307 Votes)

Group projects (30%, 213 Votes)

Introducing yourself on the first day (14%, 97 Votes)

Mandatory participation (12%, 87 Votes) Total Voters: 704 Polls Archive

Loading ... Loading ...

WORST ACADEMIC REQUIREMENT Cognates (39%, 274 Votes)

Writing credits (30%, 213 Votes)

Foreign language credit (19%, 137 Votes)

Natural science credit (12%, 82 Votes) Total Voters: 706 Polls Archive

Loading ... Loading ...

WORST CLASS SCHEDULE Start at 8 a.m. (63%, 450 Votes)

Awkward gaps (18%, 127 Votes)

End at 9 p.m. (14%, 98 Votes)

All packed into Tuesdays and Thursdays (5%, 39 Votes) Total Voters: 714 Polls Archive

Loading ... Loading ...

Of course, we’re all proud to be Canes, but now and then it’s fun to laugh at ourselves. Voting closes at midnight Thursday. See the winners online this weekend and in print next week in our April 6 issue.