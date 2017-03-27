Community, Edge

Worst of UMiami 2017

Sweaty walks to class. Pamphlets in the Breezeway. Slipping in duck poop.

Last fall, The Miami Hurricane ran its annual “Best of UMiami” special feature, in which we asked your opinion on our school’s best food and hangout spots along with the city’s best festivals and clubs. Now, for the first time ever, we’re talking about the flipside of the coin: the not-so-glamorous parts of being a Cane.

So, Hurricanes, tell us: what’s the worst of UMiami?

WORST BATHROOM

  • Communal bathrooms in the freshman dorms (42%, 374 Votes)
  • Dooly Memorial, first floor (30%, 267 Votes)
  • Richter Library, first floor (18%, 161 Votes)
  • In the Breezeway (10%, 88 Votes)

Total Voters: 890

WORST STUDY SPOT

  • The Rat (45%, 388 Votes)
  • Dining hall (27%, 230 Votes)
  • Your dorm (14%, 125 Votes)
  • Tables near the Breezeway (14%, 120 Votes)

Total Voters: 863

WORST "RITE OF PASSAGE"

  • Stepping in duck poop (43%, 372 Votes)
  • Getting sprayed by lake mist (35%, 303 Votes)
  • Visiting the financial aid office (19%, 167 Votes)
  • Getting hit by a palm tree frond (3%, 29 Votes)

Total Voters: 871

WORST BUILDING

  • Cox (37%, 314 Votes)
  • Merrick (24%, 203 Votes)
  • School of Architecture (20%, 171 Votes)
  • Whitten LC (18%, 156 Votes)

Total Voters: 844

WORST TECH HASSLE

  • Duo Mobile pop-ups and lag (43%, 366 Votes)
  • SecureCanes cutting out ... again (34%, 293 Votes)
  • UPrint not having your document in the queue (19%, 164 Votes)
  • Blackboard being down for maintenance (3%, 27 Votes)

Total Voters: 850

WORST ON-CAMPUS FOOD SPOT

  • Dining halls (74%, 617 Votes)
  • C-Store (Outtakes) (17%, 139 Votes)
  • Food court (5%, 40 Votes)
  • Food trucks (4%, 33 Votes)

Total Voters: 829

WORST FOOD NEAR CAMPUS

  • McDonald's (38%, 300 Votes)
  • Denny's (37%, 298 Votes)
  • Johnny Rockets (16%, 129 Votes)
  • Wendy's (9%, 71 Votes)

Total Voters: 798

WORST DORM

  • Stanford (36%, 291 Votes)
  • Eaton (30%, 238 Votes)
  • Hecht (15%, 124 Votes)
  • Mahoney (13%, 104 Votes)
  • Pearson (5%, 40 Votes)
  • UV (1%, 5 Votes)

Total Voters: 802

WORST PLACE TO DUMP YOUR S.O.

  • On the Hurry 'Cane shuttle (56%, 419 Votes)
  • In class (25%, 186 Votes)
  • By the lake (9%, 70 Votes)
  • Dining hall (9%, 68 Votes)

Total Voters: 743

WORST RICHTER LIBRARY SPOT

  • First floor couches near stairwell (44%, 323 Votes)
  • Stacks (22%, 163 Votes)
  • The group study room next to the bathrooms (21%, 153 Votes)
  • Second floor Quiet Zone (12%, 88 Votes)

Total Voters: 727

WORST ROUTE TO CLASS

  • To Flipse (42%, 302 Votes)
  • Through the Breezeway (30%, 216 Votes)
  • To RSMAS (Rosenstiel) (20%, 143 Votes)
  • From the UV (9%, 66 Votes)

Total Voters: 727

WORST CHEESY NICKNAME FOR MIAMI

  • North Cuba (58%, 433 Votes)
  • The 305 (21%, 160 Votes)
  • Dade County (15%, 110 Votes)
  • MIA (6%, 45 Votes)

Total Voters: 748

WORST UM SLOGAN

  • "The U invented swagger" (50%, 380 Votes)
  • "It's a U thing" (25%, 190 Votes)
  • "We live where you vacation" (21%, 161 Votes)
  • "It's all about the U" (3%, 25 Votes)

Total Voters: 756

WORST CITY CLICHE

  • There's always traffic (32%, 232 Votes)
  • Everyone's rude (28%, 201 Votes)
  • Everyone's on "Miami Time" (21%, 153 Votes)
  • It's always raining (19%, 135 Votes)

Total Voters: 721

WORST SONG ABOUT MIAMI

  • Literally anything by Pitbull (53%, 379 Votes)
  • "Swimming in Miami" by Owl City (22%, 157 Votes)
  • "I'm in Miami B*tch" by LMFAO (21%, 148 Votes)
  • "Miami" by Will Smith (4%, 25 Votes)

Total Voters: 709

WORST THING ABOUT CLASS

  • Mandatory attendance (44%, 307 Votes)
  • Group projects (30%, 213 Votes)
  • Introducing yourself on the first day (14%, 97 Votes)
  • Mandatory participation (12%, 87 Votes)

Total Voters: 704

WORST ACADEMIC REQUIREMENT

  • Cognates (39%, 274 Votes)
  • Writing credits (30%, 213 Votes)
  • Foreign language credit (19%, 137 Votes)
  • Natural science credit (12%, 82 Votes)

Total Voters: 706

WORST CLASS SCHEDULE

  • Start at 8 a.m. (63%, 450 Votes)
  • Awkward gaps (18%, 127 Votes)
  • End at 9 p.m. (14%, 98 Votes)
  • All packed into Tuesdays and Thursdays (5%, 39 Votes)

Total Voters: 714

Of course, we’re all proud to be Canes, but now and then it’s fun to laugh at ourselves. Voting closes at midnight Thursday. See the winners online this weekend and in print next week in our April 6 issue.

March 27, 2017

About Author

Alyssa Bolt


ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Worst of UMiami 2017”

  1. proxy list says:
    April 2, 2017 at 7:55 PM

    What’s up,I log on to your blog named “Worst of UMiami 2017 – The Miami Hurricane” daily.Your humoristic style is awesome, keep up the good work! And you can look our website about proxy list.

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Fan favorite Dionte Mullins’ first UM interview: ‘I’m not trying to be average’

University of Miami sophomore receiver Dionte Mullins missed his senior football season at Gulliver ...

Richt confirms injury of UM’s Robert Burns: ‘Just not sure how severe yet’

Here’s the news after University of Miami spring practice No. 6 on Saturday: ▪  Early-enrollee runni ...

It’s back to Killian High days for old friends and new UM safety duo

When Sheldrick Redwine’s principal at Miami Killian High told him in May of 2015 that his last day o ...

Dreams on display for 15 former Miami Hurricanes at UM Pro Day

Last year the rain fell in torrents. Wednesday was all scorching sunshine. Fifteen former Miami Hurr ...

Photo gallery: UM Pro Day | Wed., March 29, 2017

See phtos from the University of Miami's annual Pro Day, where outgoing UM players perform for ...

University of Miami to Begin Phase 2 Zika Vaccine Trial

Multi-site study will evaluate NIH’s experimental DNA vaccine. ...

Opening Doors for UM’s Newest Canes

Housing and Residential Life’s program for freshmen residents ensures first-year students immediatel ...

A Winning Team

A new scholarship provided by Payless ShoeSource enables a student from the Caribbean to attend UM. ...

Greg Norman and Alex Rodriguez Offer Tips for Success at UM Sport Industry Conference

More than 250 participants met at the UM Fieldhouse at the Watsco Center to learn more from industry ...

CHAMPION! Dinsmore Wins Platform at NCAA Championships

Redshirt freshman diver David Dinsmore won the NCAA national championship in the men’s 10-meter plat ...

@HurricanesGolf Opens Play at the Bryan National Collegiate

The No. 15-ranked University of Miami women's golf team began play in the Bryan National Colleg ...

Bargfeldt Dazzles in 5-1 Win Over Wake Forest

Miami received a brilliant start from junior lefthander Jeb Bargfeldt to even its series with Wake F ...

@CanesTrack Sprints to Strong Finish at Florida Relays

The University of Miami track and field program showcased its relay teams on the final day of the 20 ...

@CanesRowing Wraps Sunshine State Invitational

The University of Miami rowing team closed out competition at the Sunshine State Invitational Saturd ...

@CanesMensTennis Falls to No. 11 UNC

The University of Miami men's tennis team fell on the road against No. 11 University of North C ...

