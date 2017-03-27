Community, Edge

Worst of UMiami 2017

Sweaty walks to class. Pamphlets in the Breezeway. Slipping in duck poop.

Last fall, The Miami Hurricane ran its annual “Best of UMiami” special feature, in which we asked your opinion on our school’s best food and hangout spots along with the city’s best festivals and clubs. Now, for the first time ever, we’re talking about the flip side of the coin: the not-so-glamorous parts of being a Cane.

So, Hurricanes, tell us: what’s the worst of UMiami?

WORST BATHROOM



WORST STUDY SPOT



WORST "RITE OF PASSAGE"



WORST BUILDING



WORST TECH HASSLE



WORST ON-CAMPUS FOOD SPOT



WORST FOOD NEAR CAMPUS



WORST DORM



WORST PLACE TO DUMP YOUR S.O.



WORST RICHTER LIBRARY SPOT



WORST ROUTE TO CLASS



WORST CHEESY NICKNAME FOR MIAMI



WORST UM SLOGAN



WORST CITY CLICHE



WORST SONG ABOUT MIAMI



WORST THING ABOUT CLASS



WORST ACADEMIC REQUIREMENT



WORST CLASS SCHEDULE



Of course, we’re all proud to be Canes, but now and then it’s fun to laugh at ourselves. Voting closes at midnight on Thursday. See the winners online this weekend and in print next week in our April 6 issue.

March 27, 2017

