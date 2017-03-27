Worst of UMiami 2017

Sweaty walks to class. Pamphlets in the Breezeway. Slipping in duck poop.

Last fall, The Miami Hurricane ran its annual “Best of UMiami” special feature, in which we asked your opinion on our school’s best food and hangout spots along with the city’s best festivals and clubs. Now, for the first time ever, we’re talking about the flip side of the coin: the not-so-glamorous parts of being a Cane.

So, Hurricanes, tell us: what’s the worst of UMiami?

WORST BATHROOM Richter Library, first floor

Dooly Memorial, first floor

Communal bathrooms in the freshman dorms

In the Breezeway



WORST STUDY SPOT Dining hall

Your dorm

Tables near the Breezeway

The Rat



WORST "RITE OF PASSAGE" Getting hit by a palm tree frond

Stepping in duck poop

Getting sprayed by lake mist

Visiting the financial aid office



WORST BUILDING Whitten LC

Cox

School of Architecture

Merrick



WORST TECH HASSLE UPrint not having your document in the queue

SecureCanes cutting out ... again

Blackboard being down for maintenance

Duo Mobile pop-ups and lag



WORST ON-CAMPUS FOOD SPOT Dining halls

Food trucks

Food court

C-Store (Outtakes)



WORST FOOD NEAR CAMPUS McDonald's

Denny's

Johnny Rockets

Wendy's



WORST DORM Stanford

Hecht

Eaton

Mahoney

Pearson

UV



WORST PLACE TO DUMP YOUR S.O. In class

By the lake

Dining hall

On the Hurry 'Cane shuttle



WORST RICHTER LIBRARY SPOT Second floor Quiet Zone

Stacks

First floor couches near stairwell

The group study room next to the bathrooms



WORST ROUTE TO CLASS Through the Breezeway

To Flipse

From the UV

To RSMAS (Rosenstiel)



WORST CHEESY NICKNAME FOR MIAMI The 305

Dade County

MIA

North Cuba



WORST UM SLOGAN "It's all about the U"

"The U invented swagger"

"We live where you vacation"

"It's a U thing"



WORST CITY CLICHE Everyone's rude

It's always raining

Everyone's on "Miami Time"

There's always traffic



WORST SONG ABOUT MIAMI "I'm in Miami B*tch" by LMFAO

"Swimming in Miami" by Owl City

"Miami" by Will Smith

Literally anything by Pitbull



WORST THING ABOUT CLASS Mandatory participation

Group projects

Mandatory attendance

Introducing yourself on the first day



WORST ACADEMIC REQUIREMENT Natural science credit

Writing credits

Foreign language credit

Cognates



WORST CLASS SCHEDULE All packed into Tuesdays and Thursdays

Start at 8 a.m.

End at 9 p.m.

Awkward gaps



Of course, we’re all proud to be Canes, but now and then it’s fun to laugh at ourselves. Voting closes at midnight on Thursday. See the winners online this weekend and in print next week in our April 6 issue.