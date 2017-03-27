Blogs, WCGSports

WCGSports: Lavar Ball entertains with ‘Big Baller Brand’

There is no question that UCLA freshman Lonzo Ball has tremendous talent, as he will be a high draft pick in the 2017 NBA draft. His younger brothers LiAngelo and LaMelo will also attend UCLA in the near future – basketball runs in the Ball family.  So why is one family getting all the media attention this past month, and what does it really mean?

Lavar Ball, the patriarch of the family, has turned his personality and charisma into a media circus. Many of Ball’s claims – beating NBA legend Michael Jordan in a game of basketball, saying Lonzo is better than Golden State Warrior point guard Steph Curry, and telling everyone they want a billion dollars for his “Big Baller Brand” – come off as arrogant.

But ESPN and other news outlets have not gotten enough of Lavar. He’s appeared on several talk shows, such as First Take and SportsNation.

To me, Lavar is simply trying to entertain. He is not actually putting pressure on his kids to become NBA legends, even though his exaggerated claims may sound like it.

In fact, Lavar is a caring father who puts his family first and is dedicated to the UCLA basketball program. He was not at the Sweet Sixteen matchup between UCLA and Kentucky because his wife was recovering from a medical procedure.

Lavar also said he was pleased that UCLA Head Coach Steve Alford is staying with the program after speculation of potentially returning to his alma matar, Indiana.

“He knows my boys,” Lavar told ESPN. “I like his style, and I’m glad he’s staying.”

After UCLA was defeated by Kentucky, Lavar was sympathetic toward Lonzo.

“When I talked to him after the game, I told him, ‘You’re going to win. You’re going to lose. It’s OK. No one goes undefeated,’” Lavar said. “They went 15-17 last year and went to the Sweet 16. This won’t be his legacy. It’s just a step to get to the ultimate goal — the NBA.”

I could see the Ball family having its own reality show in the future.

March 27, 2017

About Author

Wyatt Geller


You may also like

With season’s end, UM students reveal mixed feelings
Hurricanes are No. 8 seed going into NCAA Tournament
UM eliminated by hot-shooting UNC 78-53 in ACC Tournament quarterfinals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM quarterbacks reflect on their progress for first time this spring

The University of Miami quarterback corps is deep in numbers but shallow in experience. The battle c ...

Remember these three new UM names. Mark Richt is not forgetting.

Freshmen anyone? Mark Richt sounds like he’s liking these three early-enrollee true freshmen a whole ...

Brad Kaaya throws two touchdowns to leaping, shirtless David Njoku

The University of Miami completed Day Three of spring football on Saturday, and as soon as practice ...

He made his name in football. Now Myron Rolle’s next play is becoming a brain surgeon

Myron Rolle is ready to take his game from the football field to the operating table. Those precious ...

UM All-American Shaq Quarterman: ‘We have to work toward the national championship.’

University of Miami middle linebacker Shaquille Quarterman’s ultimate goal has always been the same: ...

How Female Business Leaders Succeed

A conversation with Belén Garijo and Felicia Marie Knaul. ...

University of Miami Names New COO

Nova Southeastern University’s Jacqueline A. Travisano will be UM’s Executive Vice President for Bus ...

UM Selects Investment Advisory Firm

U.S. Trust will provide advisory services for UM’s long-term growth portfolio. ...

Revealing His Soul

Sir James Galway, Distinguished Presidential Scholar, inspires flute students with his artistry and ...

#BlackLivesMatter Co-Founder Urges Students to Make a Difference

Activist and community organizer Alicia Garza stresses the need for a richness of ideas to help solv ...

@CanesMensTennis Falls to Louisville

Miami fell to No. 34 University of Louisville, 4-1, Sunday at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center. ...

@CanesWTennis Falls at No. 26 Notre Dame

Facing its 11th top-30 opponent in 13 matches this season, the No. 37 Miami women's tennis team ...

Mediavilla Shines in Miami&rsquo;s 6-2 Win Over No. 8 North Carolina

Junior lefthander Michael Mediavilla was his vintage self, Miami's offense came through again, ...

CHAMPION! Dinsmore Wins Platform at NCAA Championships

Miami redshirt freshman David Dinsmore won the NCAA national championship in the men's 10-meter ...

@CanesTrack Shines at Hurricane Collegiate Invitational

The University of Miami track and field program shined in a talented field at the Hurricane Collegia ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly on Thursdays during the regular academic year.

Searching