Radiohead to play in Miami during year of 20th anniversary of ‘OK Computer’

Radiohead will return to Miami on March 30 in support of its spectacular and ambiguous ninth album, “A Moon Shaped Pool.” The album delivers somber, dreamlike orchestration and focuses on themes of identity and love. “A Moon Shaped Pool” highlights what Radiohead does best: delivering a unique side of music that captures an eclectic mixture of emotions. “Present Tense” is influenced by Brazilian samba and bossa nova, whereas “Daydreaming” alludes to Plato’s “Allegory of the Cave.” “A Moon Shaped Pool” also features an edition of the infamous fan-favorite “True Loves Waits.” Radiohead’s music is euphoric and everlasting. With each listen, a new meaning is found while the initial meanings stay close to the heart.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the group’s epochal third album, “OK Computer.” For its anniversary, the music website Pitchfork is doing an “OK Computer” week that features essays, interviews, visual art and videos. From Arcade Fire to Danny Brown, artists weigh in on the impact of the album. The album, an art-pop rock album, broke down the barriers of what a rock album can be.

“It’s difficult to name a guitar-based full-length since ‘OK Computer’ that has matched its combination of critical and commercial success, along with its stylistic adventurousness,” said music critic Marc Hogan on Pitchfork.

With its release, Radiohead established itself as superstars who still maintained a cult following and recognition from the indie community.

When Radiohead comes to the AmericanAirlines Arena next Thursday, expect a show akin to a religious experience. Die-hard Radiohead fans compare the concert to a pilgrimage because it is a spiritual experience that transcends music for about two hours. Thom Yorke, with the help of Jonny Greenwood, will take the stage to perform “A Moon Shaped Pool” as well as other classic cuts from albums such as “Kid A” and “The King of Limbs.” If fans are lucky, they may even catch a glimpse of Yorke’s dance moves.

For Radiohead’s unnamed tour, which includes festival dates such as Coachella, the group has recruited the “cross-cultural joint Jewish-Arabic project from Israel,” Dudu Tassa & the Kuwaitis.

While tickets to Radiohead’s Miami show are sold out, resale may be available on Ticketmaster. For those lucky enough to score a ticket, the show starts 7:30 p.m.

If You Go:

Radiohead

AmericanAirlines Arena

601 Biscayne Blvd.

7:30 p.m. March 30

786-777-1000