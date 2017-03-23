Explore Miami Music Week with suggested events

With the beginning of Miami Music Week on Tuesday, the 305 has become an EDM lover’s paradise. Hundreds of artists are in the city for a 24/7 lineup of shows and parties that have something for everyone. Ready to dance the night (and day) away? Here are recommendations for some of the week’s featured events:

The Divine Movement feat. Gina Turner + Friends

Looking to party and leave feeling better than when you arrived? Check out The Divine Movement feat. Gina Turner + Friends. The night starts with a guided yoga and meditation session. Attendees can then hit the coolest show in town at the venue’s ice bar, with beats provided by a lineup of exclusively female DJs. Opening the night is Girls Make Beats, a local nonprofit that introduces girls to the art of DJing. Guests must be 21+.

Drinkhouse Fire & Ice Bar

7 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. March 22

Tickets $35-54

Paradise in Space

Miami Music Week’s annual Paradise Miami event returns this year with Paradise in Space. Featuring 15 DJs, including Jamie Jones and Green Velvet, this event claims to provide a “complete cosmic experience” for attendees. With 19 hours to party, it’s sure to be out of this world.

Space Miami

11-4 p.m. March 23

$43-$110+

United We Groove

Too broke for Miami Music Week’s VIP prices? Check out United We Groove, a free rooftop trance party with artists such as Kristina Sky and Nifra. You’ll get world-renowned DJs, a stunning view and money left over to enjoy a few drinks (or pay for your ride home).

The Clevelander South Beach C-Level Rooftop Terrace

1-11 p.m. March 24

Free with RSVP

Game of Throwdowns

The show might not be back for season seven until July, but you can get a taste of Westeros in Miami at Game of Throwdowns. More than 20 DJs and hip-hop artists will divide into teams to battle on behalf of houses from the Seven Kingdoms. Who will sit on the Iron Throne at the end of the night? Cheer your favorites on to victory, and don’t forget your costume.

Drinkhouse Fire & Ice Bar

7 p.m. to 4 a.m. March 24

$15-20

Dim Mak Miami

Most Miami Music Week events are 21+, but if you aren’t legal to drink yet, you don’t have to miss out on all the fun! Dim Mak Miami is an 18+ event featuring EDM star Steve Aoki. With special guests still to be announced, it’s sure to be fun for all ages.

RC Cola Plant

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. March 24

$31+

Get Lost Miami

Get Lost Miami has been a fixture of Miami Music Week for 12 years, and for good reason. This 24-hour party at a yet-to-be-announced outdoor venue will have you partying with dozens of DJs from the Crosstown Revels label at an event that celebrates revelry and adventure. Who cares about school on Monday? Sleep is for the weak.

Location TBA

5 a.m. to 5 a.m., March 25

$55+