News Briefs 3/23

Whitely Women’s Leadership Symposium

The Whitely Women’s Leadership Symposium (WWLS) is an event aimed at empowering University of Miami students through interactive workshops, wellness classes and networking. The daylong event will highlight some of the triumphs and challenges women throughout the world experience. Students will learn skills to overcome common issues and develop leadership qualities. Students interested in attending the event must register by 5 p.m. March 23 through orgsync.com. Space is limited. Participants must wear business casual attire and bring gym clothes to change into.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 25

Where: Newman Alumni Center

Cost: Free, registration required

Puppies and Publications

UM students will be able to relax and escape their usual school day routine by playing with puppies on the green with The Miami Hurricane staff. This week’s publication will also be available for pickup at the event. Each of the puppies will be available for adoption.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 23

Where: UM Foote Green

Cost: Free

 

 

March 22, 2017

