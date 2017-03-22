Edge, Music, Travel

Hear it here first: Summer concert headliners to take Ultra stage

So you’ve got your tickets to Ultra Music Festival this weekend. But what happens when the lights cut out and the crowd goes home? Just because Ultra ends doesn’t mean there’s not plenty more dancing and electronic music to come. This spring and summer, see your favorite Ultra acts a second time at music festivals across the country.

Armin van Buuren: Spring Awakening

The critically acclaimed, Grammy Award-winning Dutch DJ will play at Ultra’s Main Stage at 7:30 p.m. on March 24, and the Resistance Stage at 9 p.m. on March 26. Winning Best Dance Recording for “This Is What It Feels Like” featuring Trevor Guthrie, the DJ released his most recent album, “Embrace,” in 2015.

Armin van Buuren will be playing at Spring Awakening Music Festival in Chicago June 9. Spring Awakening is held June 9-11 and features many EDM artists. Single-day general admission tickets start at $69

DJ Snake: Coachella, Lollapalooza

Best known for his smash hit “Turn Down for What” with Lil Jon, the Parisian DJ’s more recent tracks span major hits like “Middle” with Bipolar Sunshine, “Let Me Love You” with Justin Bieber and “The Half,” featuring Jeremih, Young Thug and Swizz Beatz. DJ Snake will play at the Ultra Main Stage at 11 p.m. on March 24.

DJ Snake will also be playing at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival April 15 and 22, and Lollapalooza music festival on August 4. Coachella, held April 14-16 in Indio, California, is sold out. Fortunately, Sunday general admission tickets are still available for Lollapalooza, starting at $120. Lollapalooza runs August 3-6 in Chicago.

Galantis: Coachella, Spring Awakening, Firefly

The EDM duo hailing from Sweden put itself on the map with the 2014 single “Runaway (U & I).” In 2016, the duo also released the single “No Money.” The duo’s most recent single, “Rich Boy,” was released in February. Galantis also previously spoke with The Miami Hurricane in an interview. Galantis will grace the Ultra Main Stage at 5:40 p.m. on March 26.

Galantis will be playing at Coachella April 16 and 23. The duo will also be at Spring Awakening June 9 and Firefly Music Festival June 17. Single-day admission for Firefly starts at $79, and the festival runs June 15-18 in Dover, Delaware.

Martin Garrix: Coachella, Spring Awakening

The Dutch DJ, whose start began with “BFAM” with Julian Jordan and “Just Some Loops,” is more recently known for “Scared To Be Lonely” with Dua Lipa. Garrix, who performed at Ultra in 2016, will return this year to the Ultra Main Stage at 9:55 p.m.  on March 24.

Martin Garrix will also be playing at Coachella and Spring Awakening, April 15 and 22 at Coachella, and June 11 at Spring Awakening.

Coachella: April 14-16, 21-23, Indio, California

Spring Awakening: June 9-11, Chicago

Firefly: June 15-18,  Dover, Delaware

Lollapalooza: August 3-6, Chicago

March 22, 2017

