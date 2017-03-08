BREAK WATCH

Staying in Miami for spring break? Have no fear. If you’re still scrambling to make spring-break plans, here’s a sampler of activities and events for you to enjoy during the week off.

¡Fuácata! or A Latina’s Guide to Surviving the Universe

In her one-woman show, Carbonell Award-winning actress Elena Maria Garcia brings over 20 different Latina women to life in “¡Fuácata! or A Latina’s Guide to Surviving the Universe” at the Arsht Center. Garcia tells stories of love, immigration and finding yourself. Tickets cost $50 on Friday and Sunday, and $55 on Saturday.

7:30 p.m. March 10 and March 11, 4 p.m. March 12

1300 Biscayne Blvd.

305-949-6722

International Orchid Festival at Fairchild

Over 10,000 orchids will be at Fairfield Tropical Botanic Gardens for the 15th annual International Orchid Festival. While enjoying the beautiful plants, guests can also explore a tea garden and listen to live music. Tickets are $20.

10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 10-12

10901 Old Cutler Road

305-667-1651

Miami Beach Garden Tour

Miami Beach Botanical Gardens presents its 16th annual Miami Beach Garden Tour. Participants will get to visit six secret, private garden paradises on Miami Beach. Beginning with the Botanical Gardens, people will visit gardens that are located within a quick bike or car ride from each other. Tickets start at $35.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 11

2000 Convention Center Dr.

305-673-7256

9 Mile Music Festival

Twenty-four years ago, Cedella Marley Booker started 9 Mile Music Festival to honor her son, Bob Marley, and the artists who make music in the genres of reggae, R&B and Latino. This year, artists like Rick Ross, Julian Marley and DMX will meet on Virginia Beach to celebrate their craft. Sitting areas are first come, first serve, and a donation of four canned goods is required to enter. General admission costs $59.99.

1 p.m. March 11

4020 Virginia Beach Dr.

305-665-5379

Calle Ocho

For the 40th year in a row, Calle Ocho brings the biggest Latin party to SW 8th St. There will be food, competitions, dancing and performances by artists like El Canario, Karol G and CNCO. Food-related contests include El Croquetazo, a croquette-eating competition (begins at 1 p.m.), and the Cuban Sandwich Smackdown, in which chefs will compete to make the best Cuban sandwich in Little Havana. Attendees can join the longest Conga line and celebrate Miami’s culture. Admission is free.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 12

SW 8th St. (12th-27th Ave.)

305-644-8888

Wednesday Night Live

Wednesday Night Live will get you through that middle-of-the-week hump with fun and laughter. Fire and Ice, the only ice bar in South Beach, is hosting a spectacle for nationally touring comedians, including Kyle Grooms and Ruperto Vanderpool. Tickets start at $16.85.

8-10 p.m. March 15

1672 Collins Ave.

305-534-2423

St. Pat’s at Wynwood

Mana Wynwood will be hosting the premier block party in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. Enjoy live music, green beer, food trucks and, of course, all of the neighborhood’s art. Admission is free.

4 p.m. March 17

2250 NW 2nd Ave.

Brain Candy Live

Adam Savage, known for being one of the MythBusters co-hosts, is coming to Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale with YouTube star Michael Stevens to give an interactive demonstration of the wonders of science and technology. Tickets run $37-68.

8 p.m. March 17

707 NE 8th St.

954-462-0222