Amy Deem, Shakima Wimbley win regional awards

The United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced regional award-winners for the 2017 indoor track and field season Monday. The association named University of Miami Coach Amy Deem the South Region Women’s Track and Field Coach of the Year for the second year in a row, and Hurricanes senior Shakima Wimbley the South Region Women’s Track Athlete of the Year.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by your peers, but I have to give credit to our coaching staff and our student-athletes,” Deem told HurricaneSports.com. “They’ve believed in our goals and performed so well this season. I would not be receiving this individual award without our collective efforts to achieve our goals.”

Deem and Wimbley led the Miami Hurricanes, currently ranked No. 12 in the nation, to their second-consecutive ACC Indoor Championship title.

“It’s been an amazing indoor season for me, and I’m very honored to receive this award,” Wimbley told HurricaneSports.com. “I am also so happy for coach Deem. She has been working hard to make sure we are prepared to compete well and achieve our goals. She deserves to be recognized because she is an amazing coach.”