Miami Film Festival to offer diverse film series, keynote speakers

Miami-Dade College’s Miami Film Festival (MFF) has brought world-class cinema to Miami since 1984. The festival runs March 3-12 and takes place at several theaters in the Miami area. MFF opens 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, with “Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer” at the Olympia Theater.

The festival consists of several series which include the Marquee Series, the Soiree Series, the Knight Competition, the HBO Ibero American Competition, Cinema 360 and Florida Focus. All the events at the festival can be found here at the festival’s website.

MFF has hosted and introduced prestigious filmmakers such as Pedro Almodóvar, Spike Lee and Joel and Ethan Coen. In past years, famous faces like Michael Caine and Anne Hathaway have graced the festival’s red carpet. This year, both Rossy de Palma and Radu Mihaileanu will be in attendance for the Marquee Series. Mihaileanu, the Romanian-born French director of “The History of Love,” will give a presentation preceding the film’s premiere. De Palma, an Almodóvar muse, will participate in a conversation about the film in which she stars, “Traveling Lady.”

Along with films, the festival will host four talks curated by Google. These keynote talks and Q&As will discuss gender and racial gaps in film and technology. The festival will also premiere about a dozen short films.

MFF follows its mission to “bridge cultural understanding and encourage artistic development by provoking thought through film.” It is an exciting week of cinema that offers films for fans with varying tastes. As Mexican film director Alejandro Iñárritu reminds us, “Cinema is universal, beyond flags and borders and passports.”

To see all that MFF has to offer, visit miamifilmfestival.com. Tickets can be bought as passes, packages or individual tickets. Purchase tickets online or call 1-844-565-6433.