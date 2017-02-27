No. 25 Miami gives up 10 threes, falls to Virginia Tech 66-61

The University of Miami took part in a shootout Monday night. But, it picked the wrong team to challenge, allowing the Virginia Tech Hokies to hit 10 three-pointers en route to a 66-61 loss.

No. 25 UM took a 52-51 advantage with 4:43 left in the second half on a Davon Reed free throw, but that would be the last time the Hurricanes would have the lead. The Hokies finished the contest on an 18-11 run and rode the momentum of their home crowd to break the Canes’ four-game winning streak.

Hokies guard Ty Outlaw, who came into the match averaging just five points-per-game, hit eight from downtown for 24 points, and fellow backcourt member Seth Allen scored 12 second-half points off the bench to stun the Hurricanes.

In a contest that included nine lead-changes and seven ties, UM (20-9, 10-7 ACC) could not match the hot shooting of V-Tech – who ranks first in the conference in both field-goal and three-point percentage. It showed, and the Hokies shot 51 percent from the field compared to the Hurricanes’ 43 percent.

Sophomore guard Anthony “Amp” Lawrence Jr. scored a team-high 18 points to lead the Canes. Redshirt senior captain Kamari Murphy added 13. Senior guard Davon Reed had a difficult shooting-night, hitting just three of his 10 attempts for 11 points, but grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.

After an effective defensive performance against Duke in its last matchup, Miami struggled to slow down the Virginia Tech (21-8, 10-7 ACC) offense that exhibited quick, pin-point ball movement.

The Hokies, who have one of the most balanced offenses in the ACC, had six players score in double figures in a 16-point win against the Boston College Eagles in their last matchup. Against the Canes, they had just two, but it ended up being just enough.

Virginia Tech shot lights out from the opening tip, jumping out to a quick 10-1 advantage. UM was down 27-26 at halftime.

The Hurricanes took their first lead of the game on a Bruce Brown three on the first possession of the second half, but it didn’t last long as the Hokies continued to sink shots from range.

UM capitalized off opposing turnovers, taking 12 more shot attempts than Virginia Tech but couldn’t match its efficiency.

Miami looks to get back on track when it travels to Tallahassee to face off against rival No. 15 Florida State in its regular-season finale. Tip off is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday in the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.