WCGSports: Miami vs Duke, a match worth watching

Home court advantage has been the storyline for men’s basketball in the ACC this season. On any given night, the team at the bottom of the ACC standings is capable of beating a visiting top team.

This case suits the currently unranked Miami Hurricanes, as the team hosts the No. 10 Duke Blue Devils.

With the success, culture and opposing hatred by other schools that Duke University has been known for under head coach Mike Krzyzewski during the past 35 years, playing against Duke is a marquee matchup for any team. Coach K’s teams are almost always ranked in the top 25 in the national standings, drawing in viewers watching at home and selling out crowds to see them play in the opponent’s venue.

For Miami, much anticipation surrounds how junior guard Ja’Quan Newton does in his first game back from suspension and how Canes should play him. Will Coach L start him or will Newton go back to his sixth man role like last season? Either way, do not expect Newton’s minutes to be reduced that much.

This game has little-to-no effect on the future; Duke has clinched a spot in the NCAA tournament, and Miami will almost certainly be there too if the team beats Duke or at least one more game down the road, including the ACC tournament. It seems 20 wins is the magic number for major and some mid-major conference teams to make it to the Big Dance.

Whether you love or hate Duke basketball, most people find it hard to look away as the team plays.