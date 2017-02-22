Weekend Watch: SOBEWFF, USpeak, ‘Spring Awakening,’ Florida Panthers, Smallpools

South Beach Wine & Food Festival

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival returns for the 15th year in a row. Events spread from Miami to Fort Lauderdale and include dinners hosted by celebrities and walk-around tastings of the best food in South Florida. The festival runs for five days and tickets can be bought for specific events at different prices.

Feb. 22-26

Locations vary

877-762-3933

USpeak

Everyone is welcome to perform at the USpeak Flash Fiction and Poetry open-mic night at the Rathskeller. The night, sponsored by the College of Arts and Sciences and the Mangrove Literary Journal, is a great way for participants to share their literary works, musical prowess or anything else, while listening to the other talented attendees. Admission is free. Arrive early if you want to perform.

7 p.m. Feb. 23

1330 Miller Drive

305-284-6310

“Spring Awakening”

The Tony-award winning musical “Spring Awakening” is coming to UM’s Ring Theatre this weekend. Based on a play by the same name set in 19th-century Germany, “Spring Awakening” follows teenagers as they discover their sexuality, moving from passion to heartbreak and adolescence to adulthood. The musical uses alternative rock to express its themes of growing up and learning about the world. Tickets for students are $10.

8 p.m. Feb. 23, 8 p.m. Feb. 24, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Feb. 25, 2 p.m. Feb. 26, runs through Mar. 4

1312 Miller Drive

305-284-3355

Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers will compete with the Calgary Flames on the ice at the BB&T Center in Fort Lauderdale. Tickets run from $12 to more than $140.

7:30 p.m. Feb. 24

1 Panther Parkway

954-835-7000

Smallpools

Indie pop band Smallpools is coming to UM for Hurricane Productions’ (HP) highly anticipated annual concert at the Rathskeller. Smallpools formed in 2013 and currently has three members: Sean Scanlon on vocals, Mike Kamerman on guitar and Beau Kuther on drums. Their debut single “Dreaming” reached number one on “The Hype Machine,” number 23 on Billboard’s Alternative Songs chart, and was featured in FIFA ’14 and “The Vampire Diaries.” Smallpools released its first album, “LOVETAP!” in 2015, and the title track for their next album, “RUN WITH THE BULLS” the following year. Students can get free tickets from the HP booth in the breezeway prior to the concert.

8:30 p.m. Feb. 25

1330 Miller Drive

305-284-6310