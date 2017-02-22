Candidates announced for Student Government president, VP and treasurer

Campaigning for the 2017 Student Government (SG) president, vice president and treasurer positions begins today. There are four candidates this year, three on one ticket and one solo runner.

Voting is open from Monday, Feb. 27 until Wednesday, March 1. The SG Elections Commission will be in the Breezeway from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. everyday. Students can also vote on OrgSync. Results will be announced on March 1 at 5:30 p.m. on the Lakeside Patio.

These are the candidates:

Unlimited

“Student Government president fulfills three representations. The first, they represent the student body and serve what the student body needs. Second, to lead as if it was any other organization so that we function efficiently. And third, to be the link with students and administration.” – Adrian Nuñez, presidential candidate

President: Adrian Nuñez

Year: Junior

Major: Management and political science

Experience: Founder of TEDxUMiami, commuter senator in SG Senate, project coordinator in Freshman Leadership Council, President’s 100, Homecoming Executive Committee, Department of Orientation

Vice-President: Coleman Reardon

Year: Junior

Major: Public relations and political science

Experience: SG executive-at-large-internal, Homecoming Executive Committee, President’s 100, Freshman Leadership Council, Residential Assistant at Hecht Residential College

Treasurer: Emily Bajalia

Year: Junior

Major: Marketing

Minor: Spanish and communication

Experience: Homecoming Executive Committee, Zeta Tau Alpha Homecoming chair, Zeta Tau Alpha Director of Philanthropy President’s 100, U Outreach committee, Panhellenic

Platform Initiatives

Parking Pass System Reform

Getting a parking pass has been “a huge endeavor” for students over the years, the candidates said. Reforming the system would increase convenience for students. Preliminary thoughts work the same way how students enroll for class, depending how many credits a student has, that is the order in which he or she would get a parking pass.

Speaker Series

Unlimited would bring “larger speakers” to campus – as the university has done before with Sen. Hillary Clinton and the Dalai Lama– for students to learn from.

Subsidize Cost of Uber

Uber has been a big part of student life on campus for a few years now, and Unlimited plans to make an arrangement with the company to make it much more affordable to UM students. Preliminary plans are to take portions of costs from shuttles to cut a deal with Uber.

It’s on Us and Just Ask Campaigns

Raising awareness on sexual assault by continuing the It’s On Us campaign the university began under the President’s Coalition on Sexual Violence Prevention and Education, and increase exposure on mental health resources available on campus. Unlimited hopes to eliminate the negative stigma attached to both issues with the campaigns.

Improved Tailgating Experience

Unlimited will balance and compromise student concerns and regulations made by administration and Hard Rock Stadium. Last year, there was a ban on explicit music and DJ-ing during tailgates, and students were not happy.

Unlimited has 20 proposed initiatives. For more information, visit www.UnlimitedUM.com

Aaron King

“I can get things done quickly and I am going to listen to concerns. I’d rather run as an independent, as I have my own belief. It will make the campus a better place.”

President: Aaron King

Year: Sophomore

Major: Physics and marine science

Experience: Marine Mammal Rescue Team and UM College Republicans. Transferred in fall 2016 from Vassar College, where he fought against the university’s “Boycott Israel” student association resolution. Wrote for Campus Reform, an online publication.

Platform Initiatives

Safety

King plans to increase security presence in different areas around campus at night to ensure drivers stop speeding “dangerously fast” around campus at night.

Healthy Food Options

King noticed dining hall food sometimes had an excess amount of salt or too many toppings, which could lead to problems for students with food allergies. He would push for Dining to offer steamed rice, more vegetables, less unnecessary ingredients and more healthy variety.

Stronger No-Smoking Policy

King proposed a security officer at the library to fine people who are smoking.