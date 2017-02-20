Michael Burns, Romy Gonzalez combine for five RBIs, lead Miami baseball past Rutgers 8-4

The Hurricanes’ bats flew in game two of a three-game set. Junior outfielder Michael Burns lead Miami with three RBIs and two hits, while sophomore second baseman Romy Gonzalez tacked two runs on the board, leading the University of Miami to an 8-4 win over Rutgers on Saturday night at Mark Light Stadium.

Burns hit an RBI single in the third inning and broke the game open in the seventh after slamming a double to deep right field that scored two runs.

Before the start of the season, Coach Jim Morris stated that his team would have to rely on great defense throughout the year, but that was not the case Saturday night as the Canes offense exploded for eight runs. Miami put on an offensive clinic in the third inning after conceding two runs to Rutgers and finding themselves down early in the same inning.

Gonzalez knocked in his pair of RBIs by hitting two doubles. His double in the sixth inning landed just out of reach for Rutgers right fielder Tom Marcinczyk.

Junior Polk State transfer Brandon Gali provided the Hurricanes with their first run of the game in the third inning after hitting an RBI single that scored outfielder Hunter Tackett. The RBI was Gali’s first in a Miami uniform.

Junior pitcher Jeb Bargfeldt (1-0) recorded his first start and win with the Hurricanes after transferring from Cisco College in the offseason and led the team with five strikeouts. Bargfeldt pitched a solid 5.2 innings outside of a shaky third when he gave up a solo home run to Rutgers leadoff hitter Jawuan Harris.

Bargfeldt struck out the first batter of the game and recorded his first strikeout in Miami. He exhibited his ability to get out of innings by causing opposing hitters to ground into double plays. Bargfeldt was relieved by Albert Maury, who pitched 2.1 scoreless innings.

In the third inning, Tackett, a Northwest Florida State transfer, recorded the first hit of his UM career when he slapped a bouncing ground-ball up the middle of the field. Pitcher Mason Studstill also made his season debut at the closer role and gave up two earned runs in a save for Miami.

Veteran first baseman Christopher Barr made another short appearance late in the game for the second night in a row after replacing Gregory Veliz. Barr batted in a run, which is great news for the Hurricanes because he is still recovering from back surgery.