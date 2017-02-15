News Briefs 2/16

Drag Out

WHEN: Feb. 16 at 8 p.m.

WHERE: Donna Shalala Student Center Center Ballroom

SpectrUM will hold its fourth annual DragOut, an event composed of a drag show, competition and charity fundraiser. The event is aimed at raising awareness about the LGBT community at the University of Miami. This year, the show and competition will be be hosted by Tiffany Fantasia, a drag queen that has performed for over a decade at Palace, a Gay night club on Ocean Drive. According to the event’s Facebook event, half of the net profit made will go to Pridelines, a South Florida organization focused on supporting, educating, and empowering youth members of the LGBT community.

Spring Career Expo

WHEN: Feb. 22 from 1-5 p.m

WHERE: Watsco Center

The Toppel Career Center will host its annual Spring Career Expo for students looking to explore internship, job and networking opportunities. The expo brings hundreds of local and national companies from different industries including business, communication, government, and science technology agencies.

Students of all majors can attend. Admission is free but professional dress is required.

Holocaust Exhibit

WHEN: Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

WHERE: The University of Miami Newman Alumni Center

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum (USHMM) in conjunction with the University of Miami will be bringing two speakers to share their experiences with the persecution and displacement. The event will feature Alfred Munzer, a Holocaust survivor, and Mouaz Moustafa, a Syrian immigrant and Executive Director of the Syrian Emergency force. Through the speaker’s stories, the event aims at creating a dialogue about current threats to peace around the world. Students interested in attending can RSVP by visiting the USHMM website’s calendar of events.