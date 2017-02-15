Art Wynwood to feature variety of contemporary, urban art events

If you missed Miami’s renowned Art Basel art fair over winter break, here’s your chance to make up for it. Art Basel’s sister fair, Art Wynwood, will be held for its sixth year starting Thursday. The fair takes place this weekend, Feb. 16-20, in the middle of Midtown, Miami.

This relatively new art fair gives a fresh take on contemporary and modern art by highlighting emerging young artists and underground street movements, both integral to Miami’s culture. Art Wynwood will showcase work from over a dozen countries, such as Germany, Spain and Russia.

While the main event is the tent featuring artwork from 50 different galleries, there will also be events where guests can expand their knowledge of the art world and discuss art with experts and even the artists themselves.

Here are the events you won’t want to miss:

For the fashionista:

A Conversation with Shepard Fairey

While Shepard Fairey may not sound recognizable, his clothing brand, OBEY, does. Fairey is now one of the top-followed street artists in the United States after founding the skateboard-inspired clothing label. Sarah Cascone, a news editor from the art market website artnet.com, will be hosting a Q&A with Fairey where he will discuss his art, clothes and inspirations.

2 p.m. Feb. 17

3101 NE. First Ave.

For the intellectual:

Cuban Architects at Home and in Exile: The Modernist Generation

Two University of Miami architecture professors, Victor Deupi and Jean-Francois Lejeune, will be presenting a fresh take on Cuba and discussing its role in the modern city. The two will go in-depth about what the “Modern Cuban House” and “Modern Cuban City” mean.

5 p.m. Feb. 17

3101 NE. First Ave.

For the DIY aficionado:

Live performance by artist Trey Speegle from TWLA

The artist and author will be live painting a large-scale mural called “What Kind of World Do You Want?” inside the fair. The mural is said to reflect contemporary society by emulating Andy Warhol’s pop-art style. Fairgoers will be able to take part in helping Speegle complete the mural in a paint-by-numbers fashion.

Feb. 16-20

3101 NE. First Ave.