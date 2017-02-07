Veterans, newcomers strike balance in upcoming Grammy Awards

While there aren’t many good things to say about 2016, it’s difficult to deny that last year was packed with great musical releases. On Feb. 12, some of the best songs, albums, artists and performances will be recognized during the 59th Grammy Awards ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. James Corden of CBS’s “The Late Late Show” will host.

While the list of nominees this year is stacked, the list of artists that will perform at the ceremony is equally impressive. Not only are there stars from a wide range of genres, but many of them will be sharing the same stage, such as legendary hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest joining forces with soul singer Anderson Paak and rocker Dave Grohl. The list goes on to include iconic names like Alicia Keys, the Weeknd with Daft Punk, Adele, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

When it comes to the awards themselves, this year’s nominees include a balance of veterans and newcomers alike. For Record of the Year – in which the artists’ performances on each song are taken into consideration along with the overall contributions of producers and engineers – we have a smattering of hits that include Adele’s “Hello,” Beyoncé’s “Formation,” and Twenty One Pilots’ “Stressed Out.”

What should win Record of The Year? "Hello," Adele

"Formation," Beyoncé

"7 Years," Lukas Graham

"Work," Rihanna feat. Drake

"Stressed Out," Twenty One Pilots



View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Song of the Year category, focusing only on the songwriters, has Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself,” Mike Posner’s “I Took a Pill in Ibiza” and Lukas Graham’s “Seven Years” among the competition.

What should win Song of The Year? "Formation," Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles and Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"Hello," Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

"I Took A Pill In Ibiza," Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)

"Love Yourself," Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin and Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)

"7 Years," Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard and Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)



View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Nominations for Album of the Year are fairly varied this time around, with Adele’s “25,” Beyoncé’s “Lemonade,” Justin Bieber’s “Purpose,” Drake’s “Views” and Sturgill Simpson’s “A Sailor’s Guide To Earth” all making the cut.

What album should win Album of The Year? "25," Adele

"Lemonade," Beyoncé

"Purpose," Justin Bieber

"Views," Drake

"A Sailor's Guide To Earth," Sturgill Simpson



View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Equally fierce is the Best New Artist category, which features more seasoned artists just getting some significant recognition, like Chance the Rapper, Anderson Paak and The Chainsmokers, as well as some truly fresh faces such as Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris.

Who should win Best New Artist? Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance The Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak



View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Beyond that, there is a huge array of talented artists nominated within their specific genres, like Flume for Best Dance/Electronic album with “Skin,” David Bowie for Best Rock Performance with “Blackstar” and Gallant for Best Urban Contemporary Album with “Ology.”

Regardless of taste, there’s something to please every viewer during the 2017 Grammy Awards. Tune in to CBS at 8 p.m. Feb. 12 to catch all of the great artists and categories, and see if your favorite artists go home with a trophy.