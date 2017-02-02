Weekend Watch: Miami Heat, Chili Cook-Off, Super Bowl, Yo-Yo Ma, Festival Miami

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat will play the Philadelphia 76ers at the AmericanAirlines Arena. The game will also be aired on television on FS-SUN and on the radio on 790 AM. Tickets range from $35 to $315.

7:30 p.m. Feb. 4

601 Biscayne Blvd.

786-777-1000

Chili Cook-Off at Pinecrest Gardens

Pinecrest Gardens is hosting its Annual Chili Cook-Off, featuring live country music, line-dancing, beautiful gardens and delicious food. General admission is $5.

12-5 p.m. Feb. 4

11000 S. Red Road

305-669-6990

Super Bowl Sunday

The New England Patriots play the Atlanta Falcons in the 51st Super Bowl. You can watch the game at the Rathskeller or any sports grill in Miami. The Albion Hotel will host its own watch party with a 30-foot projector, giant Jenga, a swimming pool and food. Admission is free.

Games starts at 6:30 p.m., doors open at 2 p.m. Feb. 5

1650 James Ave.

305-913-1000

Cleveland Orchestra Miami: Yo-Yo Ma Plays Dvořák

Yo-Yo Ma, world-renowned cellist, will join the Cleveland Orchestra at the Arsht Center to perform classical music from the Czech artist Antonín Leopold Dvořák. Tickets start at $149.

7 p.m. Feb. 3

1300 Biscayne Blvd.

305-949-6722

Festival Miami

Festival Miami continues this weekend with music from Jon Secada, Bruce Hornsby and Kevin Kenner. Secada will be joined by the Frost Studio Jazz Band to perform music from Benny Moré, a Cuban performer. Students can sign up for the waitlist to see him. Hornsby will perform with the Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra. Kenner is a pianist who plays classical music, including that of Frédéric Chopin. All events will be at Gusman Concert Hall, and tickets start at $35.

Jon Secada: 8 p.m. Feb. 3

Bruce Hornsby: 8 p.m. Feb. 4

Kevin Kenner: 4 p.m. Feb. 5