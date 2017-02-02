Senate Recap: University continues discussion on sanctuary campus, Wynwood shuttles replace Ibis Ride

A sanctuary campus

Senator Carmen Campbell of Student Government (SG) was inspired by universities across the nation declaring themselves as “sanctuary campuses” and hoped that the University of Miami could follow suit.

The senator for United Black Students suggested during this week’s Senate meeting that a petition be used to gauge the student community’s opinion on establishing the university as a sanctuary campus that would protect non-citizen and non-resident students from deportation.

The movement started in colleges such as University of Pennsylvania and University of Southern California in response to President Donald Trump’s claims that he would repeal the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) act, as well as the recent executive order on disallowing citizens from seven Muslim countries to come into the United States.

Campbell stated that if the university became a sanctuary campus, it would not let immigration officers arrest a student without sufficient evidence or a warrant, and university officials would not release information about student citizenship status.

“We have a large international student population and we are a private university, so we are in a unique position,” Campbell told SG Senate. “This falls in line with the university’s identity, a culture of belonging … This would help ensure students feel safe on this campus.”

It was discussed that becoming a sanctuary campus could come into conflict with Miami-Dade County, after Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez said that Miami would not be a sanctuary city and will cooperate with officials.

The petition has not been drafted yet, as SG gathers more information from legal advisors, immigration experts at the UM Law School and university administrators.

“Once we find out what our vulnerable spots are and when we have all the necessary information, we can efficiently draft a petition,” Campbell said.

Wynwood shuttle buses

The Ibis Ride that once ferried people to Coconut Grove is no longer operational. In its place are shuttles to Wynwood every Saturday night.

This was determined by SG and the Department of Parking and Transportation after they found out that the shuttles to Coconut Grove were underutilized. The funds and manpower that went toward Ibis Ride to Coconut Grove is now relocated to the new permanent service to Wynwood.

“The ridership to Coconut Grove was so low,” said Coleman Reardon, Student Government executive-in-large internal. “We are trying new things and hope that this increases ridership.”

Shuttles depart from Stanford Circle every half hour from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. and depart from Wynwood (200 NW. 23rd St.) every half hour from 7:45 p.m. to 12:45 a.m.

SG Senate meetings occur every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.