Gallery: Tunnel of Oppression

Tunnel of Oppression, an installation composed of nine rooms, is a multi-sensory, comprehensive experiment designed to highlight some of society’s largest issues. Each room, designed by a student organization, displays a perceived problem plaguing individuals throughout the world including environmental, racial and economic issues.
Below you’ll find select images from the event.
A woman sits on a stage to be auctioned off to the highest bidder to represent sex trafficking during the Tunnel of Oppression event in the Student Shalala Center.
Sophomore Amanda Bridget watches a video in the Tunnel of Oppression Tuesday afternoon.
Sophomore Deborah Adeyemi and freshman Raymond Leibensperger walk through the Tunnel of Oppression hosted by the Butler Center for Service and Leadership on Tuesday afternoon.
