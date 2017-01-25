Weekend Watch: Life in Color paint party, “Sunday in the Park with George,” Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, Festival Miami, Taste of the Yard

Life in Color

The 10th anniversary of this annual EDM paint party will feature artists like Diplo, Marshmello, Young Thug and Desiigner. Life in Color strikes a perfect balance between electronic music and hip-hop. Tickets start at $114.99, ages 16 and up.

2 p.m. to midnight Jan. 28

318 NW. 23rd St.

“Sunday in the Park with George”

The Adrienne Arsht Center is currently playing the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical “Sunday in the Park with George.” Inspired by artist Georges Seurat, this show tells the story of a single-minded, suffering artist and his muse. UTIX, Arsht’s student ticket program, has $20 tickets for select showings. General tickets start at $50.

7:30 p.m. Jan. 27 and Jan. 28, 4 p.m. Jan. 29. Shows through Feb. 12.

1300 Biscayne Blvd.

305-949-6722

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet

The Aspen Santa Fe Ballet is coming to Florida for the first time and performing at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center. The company is known for their choreography that melds classical and contemporary ballet for a great viewing experience. Tickets are $5 for students.

8 p.m. Jan. 28

10950 SW. 211 St.

786-573-5307

Festival Miami

Festival Miami showcases the diversity, culture and art of Miami. Among the performers are La Santa Cecilia, a Latin Rock Grammy-winning band that fuses Latin and American music. Roy Rogers and Carlos Reyes are some of the world’s best slide guitarists. Steve Reich Masterpieces consists of all types of performers showcasing their talents. All events will be held at UM Gusman Concert Hall. Tickets start at $20.

La Santa Cecilia: 8 p.m. Jan. 27

Roy Rogers & Carlos Reyes: 8 p.m. Jan. 28

Steve Reich Masterpieces: 6 p.m. Jan. 29

1314 Miller Drive

305-284-4940

Taste of the Yard

The Wynwood Yard offers a venue to sample different types of foods. Options range from drinks to hors d’oeuvres off of the Wynwood Yard menu. Platters of five samples are $25.

5-8 p.m. Jan. 27. Held every Friday.

56 NW. 29th St.

305-351-0366