Senior guard Davon Reed remains ‘laser-focused’ on NCAA tournament

Miami basketball is amid a turbulent few weeks in the schedule. The team is showing its youth and inexperience, suffering some heartbreaking losses to Duke and Wake Forest.

The bright spot as of late has been senior guard Davon Reed. Not only has he taken on the role of leader and captain of the Canes since the season started, but he has been their best player and a model of consistency to this point.

Coming off a season in which he was a huge contributor to the Hurricanes’ Sweet Sixteen run in the NCAA Tournament, Reed has since upped his play. The four-year starter is averaging a career-high in points, assists, steals and free-throw percentage while matching his production in rebounds.

“I’ve been a leader on this team before, but I think a lot more has been expected of me this year since I’m one of the only returners who has played significant minutes for this team in the past,” Reed said.

Reed has displayed his leadership through his work ethic and drive for constant improvement. He didn’t take any time off during the summer and said he focused on becoming a more versatile scorer whenever he was in the gym.

Reed told The Miami Hurricane he “went back to the drawing board” and focused on polishing his offensive game and making shots for himself around the basket. He worked on his ball handling, specifically when trying to make better reads coming off screens.

Already arguably the team’s best three-point shooter, Reed, shooting over 40 percent from behind the arc, said that was another element to his game that he wanted to enhance.

“You can never be too good of a shooter,” Reed said.

The Hurricanes have shown glimpses of elite defensive prowess, and Reed has been a huge part of that, guarding some of the best wing players in the ACC. Reed said the key to making a big difference in the defense was to keep “fine-tuning the little things.”

Reed understands what is expected of him and feels that he has prepared himself to take on the challenges that lie ahead. If leadership was a question for Miami after losing four seniors just a season ago, Reed has answered it.

“Just been laser-focused,” Davon Reed said about his play. “Just trying to lead this team. I’ve been through the ups and down of the ACC, so just trying to relay those messages to my team.”

When asked about his future professional aspirations, Reed emphasized that his current focus is getting the Hurricanes back into the NCAA Tournament.

“Of course we all have dreams of playing after college, but in the end it’s about winning games this year,” Reed said. “If we do that, everything else will take care of itself. Just take it one game at a time. Can’t look too far ahead or dwell in the past.”