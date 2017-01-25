Photo of the Week: Women’s March in Bayfront Park

This week’s photo of the week comes from staff photographer Amanda Prats and features the Women’s March that took place in Bayfront Park on Saturday afternoon.
A protestor raises her sign promoting human rights at Bayfront Park during the Women’s March Saturday afternoon. Formed as a direct response to the controversial election season, the march aimed to send a message to the public and the new administration that women’s rights are human rights through peaceful protest. While gender equality was a primary theme, demonstrators also represented other social issues such as LGBTQ rights and racial equality. The Miami march was one of 673 Women’s Marches that took place on Saturday, drawing 10,000 participants. Approximately 4 million people participated in the marches across the country. Amanda Prats // Staff Photographer