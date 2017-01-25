10 early football recruits enroll for spring semester

Hurricanes football may be in the off-season, but the program is already making moves for the future.

According to a HurricaneSports press release, Miami welcomes 10 early enrollees from the 2017 recruiting class, seven of whom are from Florida. The recruits are enrolled as full-time students this semester while participating in off-season conditioning to prepare for spring football.

“We’re excited about this year’s early enrollees,” Head Coach Mark Richt said in the release. “As a group, they embody the qualities we’re looking for as Hurricanes. These young men will get a head start on all aspects of our off-season program, which will give them the opportunity to compete right away.”

The list includes four-star recruits Robert Burns, Amari Carter and DeeJay Dallas.