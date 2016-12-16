Student reportedly falls from freshman residential tower

According to a report published late Thursday night by The Tab UMiami, a student fell from one of the Stanford Residential College towers at some point in the evening. This incident occurred a day after the end of the fall semester, and most on-campus residents had already left for the break. The Tab’s report suggests that the student fell from Rosborough Tower. Witnesses reportedly saw a student fall from one of the external stairwells.

Students who spoke with The Miami Hurricane said they had seen a body on the ground, and some said their RAs had spoken to them about the incident. Paramedics and police officers roped off the area and removed the body. Local medical examiners were also on the scene.

An officer on the scene indicated the Miami Dade Police Department would take the lead on the case. The cause of the fall is still being investigated.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.