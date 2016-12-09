Miami-Dade County officially cleared of Zika virus local transmission

Florida Governor Rick Scott announced in a press conference Friday morning that Miami Beach, the last part of Miami to be declared an area of active Zika virus transmission, was cleared. Scott held the conference at the Betsy Hotel on South Beach. The announcement comes after months of the state battling mosquitoes with aerial spraying, ground spraying and draining of standing water.

South Florida was the first region in the mainland United States to be hit by active transmission of Zika, with the core of the problem sitting in Miami Beach. The popular Wynwood Art District was also under close watch throughout the summer and into the fall.