Get into holiday spirit with best classic, modern Christmas movies

Every year, film fanatics and casual moviegoers alike binge-watch classic holiday films on Netflix.

For folks looking to get into the Christmas spirit after stuffing their bellies with turkey and watching football on Thanksgiving, there’s nothing like a holiday-movie marathon to get your sleigh bells jingling.

Check out these six classic Christmas movies to watch with family and friends as the big day approaches.

“Elf”

Nowadays, it’s impossible to think about Christmas without thinking of Will Ferrell and “Elf,” the story of Buddy, a man raised as an elf in the North Pole, who travels to New York to find his biological father. No matter how old you are, “Elf” is a joy to watch and is sure to make you laugh.

“Home Alone”

When it comes to hilariously fun Christmas movies, nothing beats “Home Alone.” In “Home Alone,” Kevin McCallister is a young boy who gets left at home during Christmas while his parents go on vacation. “Home Alone” is the kind of movie that, no matter how many times you watch it, it’s still as enjoyable as ever and gets viewers in the Christmas spirit.

“Die Hard”

Not your traditional holiday flick, “Die Hard” is an action-packed classic starring Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman. Willis is John McClane, a police officer who, along with several hundred others, gets taken hostage by Rickman’s Hans Gruber in the middle of a Christmas party. Despite coming out about 30 years ago, “Die Hard” is better than most of today’s CGI-filled action movies. If you’re tired of the same old kind of Christmas movies but still want to get in the holiday spirit, check out “Die Hard.” You won’t be disappointed.

“Love Actually”

“Love Actually” is the must-watch holiday romantic comedy. Even if you are not a fan of rom-coms, give “Love Actually” a shot. The movie intertwines the stories of eight different people dealing with their love lives during the Christmas season in London. “Love Actually” is both cute and funny, and it features many of today’s biggest television stars before they were famous, including Andrew Lincoln of “The Walking Dead” and Martin Freeman of “Sherlock.”

“It’s a Wonderful Life”

Going back to 1946, “It’s a Wonderful Life” is regarded as one of the best Christmas movies to date by critics everywhere. The movie tells the story of George Bailey, a frustrated businessman, who wants to commit suicide. Suddenly, an angel comes down and shows him what the world would have been like if Bailey never existed. A truly touching tale that everyone must see at least once, “It’s a Wonderful Life” is a Christmas story for the ages.

“The Polar Express”

This animated Christmas classic from 2004 was a part of many of today’s college students’ childhood. “The Polar Express” follows a young boy who doesn’t believe in Santa and embarks on a train ride to the North Pole. A beautiful story of friendship and belief, “The Polar Express” conveys the spirit of the Christmas season perfectly.