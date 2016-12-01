You are at:Home»Blogs»The View: 26 signs you watch too much HGTV
- You start to identify shows by the couples that star in it.
- Chip and Joanna are like your TV mom and dad…
- …and are also every couples goal imaginable.
- You’ve developed your own opinions on mid-century vs. modern homes, laminate vs. wood flooring, and marble vs. granite countertops.
- “Bathroom” is a word of the past. You now solely say “en suite” when referring to the master bath.
- If you don’t have a reclaimed wood barn door that opens to your pantry when you become a homeowner, then what’s the point?
- You feel personally attacked when the couples on “Love It or List It” get mad at Hillary for not renovating every room she originally promised.
- You also ship David and Hillary despite how poorly David acts when he pretends to be on the phone.
- “Shiplap” is often used in everyday conversation.
- You could probably win “Flea Market Flip” even though you don’t have one ounce of creativity or a background in design.
- You have seen so many episodes of “Fixer Upper” that if you were dropped in Waco, Texas, you could find your way around.
- You firmly stand by your belief that “House Hunters International” is so much better than “House Hunters.”
- You always fall in love with the wrong “House Hunters” home.
- Every TV in your home automatically turns on to HGTV.
- You’ve gotten past how awful Tarek and Christina are at acting and have come to accept that they will always “accidentally” go thousands of dollars over budget every episode.
- You can tell the Property Brothers apart with no hesitation.
- You also have a favorite Property Brother.
- You will sit through a “Flip or Flop” episode you’ve already seen four times…
- …and sometimes the drama that comes out of a renovation is equivalent to that of a soap opera.
- Any time you walk into a house, you can intelligently comment on flooring, backsplashes, crown molding, kitchen countertops, etc.
- You think you should have considered Baylor University just so you could live in Waco.
- You think you also should have considered Tulane University just for the “Brothers Take New Orleans” spinoff.
- You don’t quite understand how every house renovation on every show is originally estimated at $30,000 but you’ve learned to be okay with it.
- If Plan A doesn’t work out, at least you know you could find success as a realtor after your hours of “studying” HGTV…
- …and if not real estate, at least the home staging business.
- You don’t just relate to a few of the signs – you relate to all of them.
