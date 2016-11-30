Weekend Watch 12/1: ‘An Act of God,’ Art Basel, The Nutcracker, Riptide, Frost Winter Wonderful

“An Act of God”

The GableStage Theater at the Biltmore will be playing this Broadway comedy that originally starred Jim Parsons of “The Big Bang Theory” fame. The one-man show tackles themes of homosexuality, evolution and Christianity. Visit gablestage.org to purchase tickets, starting at $15 for students.

8 p.m. Dec. 1-3, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 4. Showings until Dec. 18.

1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables, Fla.

Art Basel

Art Basel, Miami’s most famous art exhibition, boasts more than 269 modern and contemporary art galleries with work from more than 4,000 artists. Come by for free browsing or purchase tickets to exclusive shows, exhibitions and concerts throughout the weekend. Tickets start at $50.

3-8 p.m. Dec. 1, noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 2-3, noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 4.

1901 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, Fla.

“The Nutcracker”

Get in the holiday spirit with the season’s favorite ballet. The South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center’s take on “The Nutcracker” features professional dancers from the Miami Youth Ballet. Tickets start at $25.

8 p.m. Dec. 2-3.

10950 SW 211th St., Miami, Fla.

Riptide Music Festival

This two-day music festival on Fort Lauderdale Beach features some of the biggest names in alternative and classic rock, from AWOLNATION and Silversun Pickups to The B-52’s and Earth, Wind & Fire. Tickets on sale now for one-day or two-day admission at riptidefest.com, starting at $49.

10 a.m. Dec. 3 to 9 p.m. Dec. 4

1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.