Cafés offer caffeine jolts, study breaks

Miami has experienced a coffee boom since the opening of Panther Coffee in 2011. With cafes springing up across the city, there are dozens of potential study spots just a short walk or drive from UM. Over the summer, several newcomers made their mark on the scene.

Check out these up-and-coming establishments for your caffeine fix before they’re on everyone else’s radar!

Only a few minutes away from campus is Tea & Poets (5701 Sunset Drive #126), which moved into the former Delia’s storefront in Sunset Place in July. The shop features a full-service tea and coffee bar, including specialty blends and daily specials, and it’s also home to an artisan craft market of local vendors. Free Wi-Fi and ample seating makes this a great spot for a day of studying; but if you’re looking to procrastinate, Tea & Poets hosts frequent events, like charity yoga, open mics and paint nights, all of which offer a break from schoolwork.

Adventurous coffee lovers should seek out All Day (1035 N. Miami Ave.) in downtown Miami. This hipster haven, founded by a Panther Coffee alumna Camila Ramos, has a contemporary, minimalist aesthetic with hanging branches for decoration and the coffee menu displayed in green neon. This menu features not only trendy staples like cold brew but also nitrogen-infused coffee, “royal tea” made from dried coffee fruit and a seasonal specialty – currently a rosemary limeade cold brew. As the name implies, breakfast is always served, so enjoy tres leches French toast, a sandwich with house-made pastrami or a skillet of baked eggs while you catch up on reading for class.

Another new arrival to Sunset, White Star Cafe (8755 Sunset Drive), should appeal to Canes with dietary restrictions. Fuel your studies with its extensive selection of gluten-free desserts or with heartier fare made with an emphasis on organic, non-GMO ingredients. Even the coffee is fair trade, and lattes can be made with a variety of dairy-free milk options.

A bonus option for tea lovers, Miami institution JoJo Tea has opened a tasting room just outside Little Havana (951 SW. 42nd Ave., Suite 305). On Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, it hosts 90-minute tea tastings, taking visitors through a variety of flavors and the stories behind their harvests. Make a reservation, and de-stress after all your hard work.