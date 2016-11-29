Conquer Art Basel weekend, exhibitions by planning ahead

For four days near the end of every year, Miami’s art, fashion, culinary, music and technology communities unite to create an art fair that is a blend of unique exhibits and one-of-a-kind experiences.

Art Basel, lasts from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4. Art Basel is an annual international art fair at the Miami Beach Convention Center that showcases modern and contemporary artwork by established and emerging artists.

Due to the attention and exclusivity of Art Basel, curators, gallerists, artists and collectors gather in Miami each winter to showcase an overwhelming amount of exhibitions, films and talks, both within Basel itself and in satellite events throughout downtown Miami and Miami Beach. Because of the many options, both first-time visitors and experienced veterans should make a plan in order to fully immerse themselves in this weekend of art.

Here are seven of the must-see events for visitors with every type of interest:

For the partier: Art Basel Public Opening Night

At Collins Park, in the heart of Miami Beach, the Bass Museum of Art is hosting an evening program with live art and musical performances. The event is curated by the renowned director and chief curator of the public art fund in New York, Nicholas Baume.

8-10 p.m. Nov. 30

Collins Park between 21st & 22nd St., Miami Beach, Fla.

Free of charge

For the talkative: Conversations: Artist Julio Le Parc and Estrellita B. Brodsky

Paris-based artist Julio Le Parc will discuss his new exhibition at the Perez Art Museum Miami, “Julio Le Parc: Form into Action,” with Etrallita Brodsky, curator of the exhibition. He will go into detail about his perception-shifting work and how his work delves into the Op and kinetic art movements.

10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 1

Miami Beach Convention Center Hall C auditorium

1901 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, Fla.

Free of charge

For the film fans: Special Film Screening: Maurizio Cattelan: “Be Right Back” (2016) by Maura Axelrod

In Miami’s famous Colony Theatre right on Lincoln Road Mall, New York-based director Maura Axelrod will screen her portrait of provocative Italian artist, Maurizio Cattelan. Then, Axelrod will hold a discussion of the film with film curator Marian Masone.

8:30-10:30 p.m. Dec. 2

Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, Fla.

Free of charge

For the techies: “Progressive Praxis” de la Cruz Collection

Enter a world which explores the thought-provoking relationship between art and technology with this exhibition that highlights how contemporary artists are engaging with the world’s technological advancements.

Nov. 30 to Dec. 4

23 NE 41st St, Miami Design District, Fla.

Free of charge

For the music lovers: Soundpanzer meets the Bass Mekanik

In its American debut, Berlin artist and musician Nik Nowak will be driving and playing his Soundpanzer, a mobile loudspeaker sculpture. Miami bass legends, Bass Mekanik (Neil Case) and DJ Billy E will collaborate with Nowak for a one-of-a-kind bass performance. The music will be complemented by visual projections by Moritz Stumm. This collaborative bass performance will be hosted at Gramps, a bar and lounge in the center of the Wynwood Art District.

9 p.m. Nov. 30 to Dec. 4

176 NW 24th St., Miami, Fla.

Free of charge

For the fashionistas: Fendi, “The Happy Room”

In collaboration with Design Miami, an international design fair that occurs alongside Art Basel, Fendi has created “The Happy Room.” It displays a collection of intimate and sophisticated furnishings designed by Cristina Celestino. In order to express her own interpretation of the world, Celestino has designed a simple and rounded furniture series special for Fendi that represent harmony and delicacy.

Nov. 30 to Dec. 4

1901 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, Fla.

Admission with $20 Design Miami student ticket. Combination tickets for Design Miami and Art Basel are available for $60.

For the foodies: Jewish Museum of Florida – FIU: Annual Brunch

Enjoy a traditional Jewish brunch of bagels, lox and cream cheese while taking part in a discussion with contemporary photographer, Wyatt Gallery, on current issues and themes that are most prominently being documented by photojournalists around the world.

10 a.m. to noon Dec. 4

301 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, Fla.

Admission: $25