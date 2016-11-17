Davon Reed, Ja’Quan Newton lead Miami past North Florida in a 94-56 win

Senior guard and captain Davon Reed made his 100th career game as a Hurricane count, scoring a game-high 17 points on 55 percent shooting to lead Miami to a 94-56 victory against North Florida on Wednesday night. This is the team’s first road win of the season.

For the second straight game, five Canes, including two freshmen off the bench, scored in double figures. Junior starting point guard Ja’Quan Newton dished out a career-high seven assists to go along with 16 points on 7-10 shooting.

The Hurricanes (2-0) jumped out to a quick 9-4 advantage and wouldn’t trail the entire contest. The team crashed the glass in the first half, grabbing 10 offensive rebounds amounting to 13 second-chance points. Miami extended its lead with a 20-10 run and ultimately closed out the half controlling the pace 48-20.

Coming out of the break, the Canes went on a 7-0 run, increasing the lead to 35. The team slowed the pace, but still shot lights-out in the second half, hitting 18 of its 31 shots. Behind 13 second-half points from freshman forward Dewan Huell, Miami would go on to close out North Florida (1-2). Huell finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.

The Canes shot 54 percent from the field while holding the Ospreys to just 34 percent shooting and 29 percent from beyond the arc.

Freshman guard DJ Vasiljevic showed off his shooting touch, knocking down three three-pointers on his way to 13 points.

The Hurricanes have an 87-point combined margin of victory in their first two games, the largest of any opening two-game span since the program re-launched in 1985.

Miami will next be in action against the University of Pennsylvania at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Watsco Center.