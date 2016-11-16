Local restaurants to offer Thanksgiving specials

Staying in Miami for Thanksgiving break? You’re in luck. UM student organizations will host festivities to celebrate the holiday away from home, and local restaurants will serve Thanksgiving meals.

UM Vegetarian Club

UM’s Vegetarian and Vegan Club will be spending its Thanksgiving morning feeding plant-based meals to the homeless. The event is open to the entire Miami community. From 9:30 a.m. to noon, students who wish to give back to the community on Thanksgiving can meet at the Government Center in Downtown Miami to feed the homeless. The Government Center is only about a 20-minute Metro ride away from campus.

Yardbird and Swine

For Thanksgiving lunch or dinner, Yardbird in Miami Beach and Swine in Coral Gables, two sister restaurants that serve Southern comfort food, will serve a prix fixe menu. The menu selections will vary between both restaurants, but both with feature traditional Thanksgiving turkey, side dishes and desserts. Prices typically range $50-60.

Spring Chicken

Spring Chicken, located across campus on U.S. 1, will serve its full menu of fried-chicken classics on Thanksgiving Day. For students looking to eat in on Thanksgiving, Spring Chicken is easily accessible and easy to get takeout from. With selections ranging from salads to sandwiches to plates of fried chicken, there is a wide variety of options to choose from. In addition, the Family Meals are perfect for takeout if you are celebrating with friends. There are two family meals: bucket of bird and jumbo tenders. A half bird is $13.95 and a full bird is $25.95. Twelve pieces of chicken tenders are $19.95 and 24 pieces are $39.95. Six or 13 biscuits can be added to any meal for $10.95 and $21.95, respectively. Platters of chicken sandwiches, either a half dozen or baker’s dozen, are also available for $35.75 and $77.35.

The Dutch

Located in South Beach, The Dutch will offer a two-course prix fixe menu for lunch and dinner between 1-9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. For $55, each person will be served cider-brined turkey with traditional turkey-leg stuffing, whipped Yukon potatoes, butternut squash, Brussels sprouts and ruttabaga. Guests will also get a side of cranberry sauce and gravy. For dessert, each person can choose a slice of apple pie with caramel and vanilla ice cream, pumpkin brûlée with rum raisin ice cream or pecan pie with maple ice cream.

Shooters Waterfront

For those students going to the Broward area or who live in Broward, Shooters Waterfront will be having a Thanksgiving buffet starting at noon for $49 a person. All types of Thanksgiving food will be served, including a variety of vegetables dishes, stuffing, macaroni and cheese, turkey, ham, prime rib and a variety of desserts, including pumpkin cheesecake and apple cobbler. For those who don’t want to be limited by a prix fixe menu, Shooters Waterfront is the perfect opportunity to pay a fixed price and eat to your heart’s content.