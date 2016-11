Five-star shooting guard Lonnie Walker, ranked one of the 20 best players in the 2017 recruiting class, has officially committed to the University of Miami.

Walker chose UM over Villanova, Kentucky, Syracuse and Arizona, all of which are some of the best basketball schools in the country.

He will be joining a class that already features four-star point guard Chris Lykes and four-star big man Deng Gak, both of whom committed last week.