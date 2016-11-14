Miami exhibits strong individual performances in NCAA South Regional Championships

Junior Sean Grossman and redshirt junior Gabrielle Hesslau earned career-best times as the Hurricanes cross country teams competed in the annual NCAA South Regional Championships on Friday. The men’s team competed in the 10k race and the women’s team ran the 6k.

Hesslau finished 41st in the event out of 212 total competitors and recorded the best time of her career at 21:18.2.

Miami’s next two finishers in the women’s 6k were sophomore Anne Den Otter and junior Mulloy Manning who chalked up times of 22:26.5 and 23:26.6, respectively. Despite strong individual performances, the women’s team as a whole finished 25th out of 30 teams.

On the men’s team, Grossman’s impressive time of 31:53.6, a career-best, was enough to earn him 48th place in the 10k event. Grossman’s time ranks sixth all time in school history.

Grossman was accompanied by seniors Nick Kaleel and Jon Keller atop the school’s times, and the two finished ranked 131st and 97th, respectively. However, Miami as a team placed 19th out of 21 teams, only beating USF and FAU.