Haak, Strantzali lead Hurricanes volleyball to 3-1 victory over Boston College Eagles

The Miami Hurricanes women’s volleyball team claimed their second victory of the weekend in a 3-1 win against Boston College on Sunday afternoon. The Canes dominated the four-set match throughout and capped off a successful bounce-back weekend.

Sophomore outside hitter Anna Haak and junior outside hitter Olga Strantzali took over the game for Miami (13-15, 7-9 ACC). Haak finished her day with 18 points and 14 kills, while Strantzali recorded 14 kills of her own.

Haak jumpstarted Miami’s attack in the first set with a flurry of kills for which Boston College (8-18, 3-13 ACC) had no answer. Haak’s play fueled the Canes throughout the rest of the set, as others improved their play as time went on, particularly while serving. On its way to a commanding 25-15 first-set victory, Miami racked up multiple aces against the Eagles and ended the set with an impressive .522 hitting percentage.

Strantzali was the star of the second set, recording multiple kills at the start. With her help, the team tallied four blocks, which was a huge part of an overall strong defensive performance that was key to winning a close second set 25-21.

After dropping a back-and-forth third set, the Canes jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the fourth and didn’t look back. Haak’s and Strantzali’s continued dominant play combined with stout team defense guided Miami to an easy victory. The two racked up a total of seven blocks in the set, putting them at 15 for the match.

After controlling a combined six out of eight sets between their two matches this past weekend, the Canes will look to wrap up their last road trip of the season in similar fashion. The team will face off against Wake Forest at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.