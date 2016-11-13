University of Miami Alumni Reince Priebus named Trump’s Chief of Staff

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen University of Miami alumni Reince Priebus to be his White House Chief of Staff — a position which oversees the Executive Office of the President.

Priebus, currently the Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman, graduated cum laude in 1998 from the UM School of Law. During his time at the university, Priebus was an active participant in the school, serving as president of the Student Bar Association.

Raised most of his life in Wisconsin, Priebus was the chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin before being promoted to be the RNC Chairman. Considered a Washington insider with a close friendship to another Wisconsin native, House Speaker Paul Ryan, Priebus’ job is to work closely with both Trump and Ryan to pass legislation on the Republican agenda during Trump’s presidency.

The announcement of Priebus’ promotion to Chief of Staff comes four days after Trump, a Washington outsider, defeated Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton, a Democratic Establishment figure, in the Presidential General Election. Polls across the nation leading up to Nov. 8 predicted Clinton’s percent chances of defeating Trump in the high 80s. Trump went on to win both Florida and Wisconsin. Both states helped him obtain the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.

Priebus has long been one of the many names speculated to take leadership positions in Trump’s cabinet as one of his closest aides throughout the campaign. Priebus traveled with Trump around the country, often introducing the then Republican nominee before rallies, including in Florida. Priebus joined the Trump campaign for its last rally held in Miami six days prior to Nov. 8.

Featured photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons user Gage Skidmore.