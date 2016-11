Miami redshirt junior guard Rashad Muhammad has been suspended three games following the violation of team rules. The exact reason for the disciplinary action has not been released.

Muhammad will be eligible to play his first game as a Hurricane on Nov. 24 when the team travels to Orlando to face off against Stanford in the first round of the AdvoCare Invitational.

Miami is set to play its first regular season game against Western Carolina at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Watsco Center.