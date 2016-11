Former UM basketball player Tamara James elected Dania Beach mayor Tamara James scored thousands of points as a basketball star at South Broward High, the University o ...

One tackle and a memory former tight end Stan Dobard will always cherish It was the tackle heard ‘round the world. Not really. But it did create quite a commotion Saturday a ...

UM basketball player Rashad Muhammad suspended University of Miami junior guard Rashad Muhammad, a transfer from San Jose State, will have his Hurr ...