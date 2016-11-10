Gallery: Election 2016

The Miami Hurricane’s staff worked to report around the clock on all the election happenings on campus. Below are a selection of photos from our coverage. To see more photos, check out our Facebook album.
Voters line up at the Watsco Center at 7:30 a.m on Election Day. Julie Harans // Editor-in-Chief
Chalk messages on campus pathways promoted Donald Trump Tuesday morning. Outside Eaton, the walkway was marked with “Trump” and “MAGA,” which stands for Trump’s campaign slogan of “Make America Great Again.” Julie Harans // Editor-in-Chief
Freshman students watch the election reports Tuesday night in Hecht Residential College. Ben Spiro // Staff Photographer
Students impersonate Donald Trump and Jill Stein in the Fieldhouse Tuesday night. Hunter Crenian // Staff Photographer
Trump supporters have their photo taken with “Make America Great Again” signs at the Rathskeller Tuesday night. Hunter Crenian // Staff Photographer
Republican and Democratic students gather behind ABC National’s television broadcast Tuesday night at the Rathskeller. Nick Gangemi // Contributing Photographer