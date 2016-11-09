‘The Glass Menagerie’ challenges performers to play characters vastly different than themselves

Ask anyone to list American playwrights, and one of the first names you’ll hear is Tennessee Williams. His plays, rich with poetic language and iconic characters, are classics of the modern theatre, and many actors dream for years for a chance to bring one of these stories to life onstage. This weekend, four UM students will have an opportunity to tackle one of his best-known works in the theatre department’s production of “The Glass Menagerie” in the Hecht Studio Theatre.

“This piece has held such a special place in my heart,” said junior musical theatre major Matt Paris, who plays Tom. “I saw it on Broadway in high school and I’ve wanted to do it ever since, so this was a dream come true.”

“The Glass Menagerie” is an intimate portrait of a dysfunctional family. Williams has described it as a “memory play” with many autobiographical elements. Because the characters in the play are so complex, the four-person cast had to put a lot of preparation and consideration into their roles.

“We spent a lot of time exploring the characters and their relationships with each other, and then we worked on integrating that into the text,” said senior acting major Sydney Hymanson, who portrays Laura. “We’re doing a very conceptual take on this play, and finding and creating that vision together has been quite a process.”

Many of the actors found themselves cast as characters wildly different from themselves, an added challenge on top of the hard work of memorizing such a dialogue-heavy script.

“This rehearsal process was quite demanding,” said Paris. “It pushed me to expand my range as an actor and has me working in a style of acting that I’ve never delved in before. Tom is far less social than I am and, because of that, probably more thoughtful. I’ve loved the challenge of playing an introvert.”

“I am playing a woman who is over twice my age, so I need to speak differently than a teenager, walk differently than a teenager, react physically and emotionally different than a teenager,” said sophomore musical theatre major Annie Zigman. “Amanda [her character]has been through many tragedies in life that only a wife and a mother could experience. Coming from a vocal performance and comedic background, this piece has challenged me to expand my range as an actor.”

Despite being written almost 75 years ago, the cast has found that the themes of “The Glass Menagerie” remain incredibly relevant to their own lives.

“Something I really enjoyed about working on this show is realizing how universal Tom’s struggle is and how tragically relatable it is. We all are expected to be there for our families because we love them, but there’s also this other side that wants us to explore and see the world and find ourselves,” said Paris. “It’s a unique kind of tragedy. When people fight because they hate each other, it’s monotonous and boring. But when people fight because they love each other so much, it breaks your heart. And that’s this show.”

If You Go:

“The Glass Menagerie”

Where: The Hecht Studio Theatre, 1231 Stanford Drive (on the second floor of Hecht Residential College)

When: 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 11-13.

Cost: Free, but sign-up sheets to reserve tickets are posted on the bulletin board in the Hecht Theatre Department