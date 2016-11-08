Jam out to American-themed tunes on way to cast ballot

Well, America, it’s been quite the election season. At long last, the end is near. That is, the end of the election cycle, not the world … hopefully.

Here are some USA-themed songs to bump on the way to exercise your civic duty when you cast your ballot this Nov. 8.

“Born in the U.S.A.” by Bruce Springsteen

What’s more American than this classic? This track is always an ironic favorite for candidates on the campaign trail. Just make sure you don’t examine the lyrics other than the line “Born in the U.S.A.” too closely, or it might ruin the fun.

“Bored in the USA” by Father John Misty

Do you feel like your inner cynic hasn’t received enough attention this election cycle? Well, look no further by this funny and poignant political piano ballad from indie-rocker Father John Misty and wipe that catchy Springsteen melody out of your mind.

“American Idiot” by Green Day

Let’s keep the angsty streak going strong. Channel your middle-school self as you release the past year’s worth of political frustration to this pop-punk classic. Just don’t do it in the form of a Facebook status, please, for everyone else’s sake.

“Star Spangled Banner” by Jimi Hendrix

Just some pure, patriotic, guitar bad-assery courtesy of the legend himself. Make sure there are no bald eagles within earshot when you crank this one, because they’re bound to shed a tear.

“Made in America” by Jay Z, Kanye West and Frank Ocean

“Sweet baby Jesus, we made it in America,” croons the infinitely talented Frank Ocean on this cut from 2011’s hit collaboration record “Watch the Throne.” If you’re looking for something a little more on the motivational and inspirational side, check out Jay and Ye’s killer bars on this modern-day rap classic.

“America” by Simon & Garfunkel

All right, so Simon & Garfunkel may not be as cool as Yeezy and Hov, but this song is a great, rootsy ballad. The ideals of American life may have become a little blurred in the frenzy of this campaign season, but this tune echoes a sentiment of hope in realizing that age-old American dream.

“Where The Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly” by Aaron Tippin

This country jam might be the most patriotic one yet – just take a look at that title. Now imagine what the music video looks like. Yep, it’s exactly what you just imagined.

“Party in the U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus

Don’t judge, don’t ask questions. Just jam out.

“FDT” by YG

Compton-born rapper and Blood member YG takes a political stance with fellow artist Nipsey Hussle on this fairly straightforward track. The “DT” stands for Donald Trump, and I’m sure you can figure out what the “F” stands for. If not, just wait for the hook of the song to inform you repeatedly. Explicit language warning, of course.

“God Bless the U.S.A.” by Lee Greenwood

Let’s end with a classic. If you don’t recognize this one by the title, you might better know it by its chorus: “And I’m proud to be an American, where at least I know I’m free.” Full of cheap-sounding electric keyboards, this song is just about as cheesy as can be but undoubtedly delivers a full dose of patriotism.

“It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” by R.E.M.

On second thought, let’s end by hedging our bets. If things do end up turning out for the worst, then this is will certainly be the right tune for the occasion.