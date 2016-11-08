How to cope with stress of waiting for new president

The 2016 presidential race has been 15 months in the making. With many ups and downs, it has all come down to this nail-biter of an Election Day. Some are still out at the polls after getting off from work, while many others who have already cast their vote sit at home eagerly waiting to hear who the winner will be. Tuning in to the news cycles is great so we can all be informed of what is happening, however, being glued to the TV for hours can become unsettling. Now more than ever, America is looking for some sort of distraction to cope with the nationwide anxiety we are all experiencing.

One way to spend time between the polls and when the results are released is to surround yourself with a group of people whose company you enjoy. Whether you grab a meal with your roommate or go to the gym with a friend, there is comfort in numbers. It’s okay to put your phone down and walk away from the television for a bit to destress ourselves. Being with our friends during these tense hours will help to alleviate our uneasiness.

Another way to spend our time before the results come in is to shift our focus from these notorious candidates to some of the positivity in our country right now. We can change the conversation to remarkable, progressive news that people have overlooked in the negativity of the election. For example, the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment is funding a $5-million grant for female filmmakers to better balance the male-dominated field, make strides towards equality and shed light on the wage gap.

Another overlooked achievement is that, for the first time in 10 years, child obesity is on the decline. Children and adolescents are more active and are adapting healthier diets. This change will help increase productivity in schools, reduce obesity-related disease and benefit the society as a whole.

These improvements show there are far more things that can unite us in pride than divide us in hate as a country. We are working towards and realizing victory over problems we have faced for quite a while. As a nation, there is always progress to be made. As we await to hear who will be the next president, we should remember that whatever the outcome, we will still strive to be the best and come together in support as an American people.

Nicole Macias is a freshman majoring in English.