Drown Election-Day sorrows with local food, drink specials

Your anxiety is running wild and your body feels like it’s on an adrenaline high. Only the thing is, you didn’t just step off a roller coaster, you just voted.

One way to calm those pesky post-voting nerves and remain positive of the eventual results? Take advantage of the only good thing to come out this crazy election: discounted drinks!

Throughout Miami, restaurants and bars will be having Election-Day parties with discounted food and drinks. So, drink as much as your liver can handle and eat as much as your stomach will allow until the morning comes and we’re faced with the results the world has been waiting for.

Here are some of Miami’s best Election-Day parties:

Presidential Bar-B-Q & Bubbles

Did you come out of the polls unsure you voted for the right person? Embrace that indecisiveness by indulging in discounted comfort food like burgers, chicken wings and pork ribs, all at $15. Then, chase it down with epitome of class: fancy, bubbly and, most importantly, discounted bottles of Perrier Jouet champagne. Who said being indecisive was a bad thing?

Vagabond Kitchen & Bar

7301 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, Fla. 33138

6 p.m. Nov. 8

Bipartisan Election Night Party

There’s no better way to shut those incessant butterflies in your stomach than with $2 tacos and $4 craft beers. Your faith in society might be restored just by eating one of their “presidential tacos.” Plus, there will be a presidential themed photo booth, so you can commemorate this night forever, if you really want to.

The Mighty

2224 Southwest 22nd St, Miami, Fla. 33145

6 p.m. Nov. 8

Standard Votes: Election Night Party

Just voted for the first time and feel like a grown up? That’s not going to fly. Channel your inner child by playing corn hole, political scandal trivia hosted by drag Hillary and Donald and everyone’s favorite past time, beer pong. So, grab your beer-pong partner and maybe a funnel.

Lido Bar & Lounge

40 Island Ave, Miami Beach, Fla. 33139

8 p.m. Nov. 8

Ladies’ Night

Although the world will dramatically change after this election, no matter what the result, one thing will remain the same: ladies’ night! Round up your best girlfriends and curse Donald Trump’s misogynistic comments with discounted cocktails because it’s your womanly right.

Blackbird Ordinary

729 SW 1st Ave., Miami, Fla. 33130

10 p.m. Nov. 8

Vote for Free Donuts

Are you happy to see the election go, but sad to see the patriotic-themed foods disappear? Take advantage of the last night of red, white and blue themed foods with Duffy’s free red-velvet mini donuts if you wear your “I Voted” sticker on Tuesday. And, don’t forget to chase those donuts with a few rounds of their impressive selection of brews.

Duffy’s Sports Grill

3969 N.E. 163rd St, North Miami Beach, Fla. 33160

All day Nov. 8