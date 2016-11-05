WCGSports: Passing game, fans will be key for a Canes victory

October was not a pretty one for the Miami Hurricanes football team, as it went 0-4 and dropped to 4-4 on the season. The team will need at least two more wins to reach a bowl game, getting a chance to end an 11-year lack of bowl wins.

Miami will look to rebound in November as it hosts the Pittsburgh Panthers Saturday afternoon during Homecoming weekend. The Panthers come in at 5-3 and 2-2 in the ACC.

Pitt is led by junior running back James Conner, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma last season and has returned strong this year. Containing Conner will be key for the Canes to come out on top. Miami will be without starting defensive end Demetrius Jackson for another week due to injury.

The Panthers lost its best offensive player wide receiver Tyler Boyd to the NFL draft as he decided to forgo his senior season.

In last year’s game between the two teams, Miami got out to a big early lead, but two late Pitt touchdowns almost marked a remarkable come-from-behind win, as the Hurricanes held on to win the game.

In order to come out victorious, a heavy emphasis will be on the passing game for Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya and his receivers. Pitt gave up a whopping 406 passing yards to Virginia Tech last week in a 39-36 defeat.

Canes tight end David Njoku has played well the past few games and will be Kaaya’s secondary target to Stacy Coley.

Despite the losing skid, Head Coach Mark Richt stressed in his weekly interview with Fox Sports Sun that he wants students, alumni and other fans to pack Hard Rock Stadium and give support to the team.

Perhaps a little fan love is what the Canes need to get back on track. I am from Pittsburgh and always get excited for this matchup, but my loyalty is to the Miami Hurricanes.