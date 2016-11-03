The View: Celebrity Halloween costume superlatives

In my opinion, Instagram was created for the sole purpose of October 31. Halloween is the perfect excuse to get creative and prove to your friends via social media that no one does the holiday better than you. Celebrities make the very “effortful” look relatively effortless, so the following is the definitive list of the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2016: yearbook-superlative style.

Most Creative

Jessica Alba as Snapchat filters – Alba took the idea that “everyone looks better with the dog filter” and ran with it. Featuring some of the classics like the rainbow tongue and flower crown, this costume is definitely Snap Story-worthy.

Best Group Costume

The Baldwins as “The Incredibles” – It should be written in the law that if you are a celebrity family of five, you must dress up as the Incredibles at least once. The Baldwin family lived up to my high expectations and their littlest does a great Jack Jack.

Best Celebrity Look-Alike

Josh Gad as Ken Bone – Several weeks ago, undecided voter Ken Bone entered the screens and the hearts of every American watching the presidential debate in his adorable red knit sweater. It’s slightly terrifying just how alike the “Frozen” voice actor and the Missouri resident look. Might have to do a double take.

Best Dressed

Beyoncé as Barbie – Beyoncé already reigns as Queen of Everything, so of course she knocked it out of the park as the childhood-favorite doll. Not pictured: Jay Z as Ken and Blue Ivy as the cutest child to ever walk this Earth.

Best All Around

Taylor Lautner as Ryan Lochte – His stunt as Shark Boy 11 years ago was just practice for his costume as the Olympian swimmer. His Instagram caption made it ten times better, too: “When you think you have a chance but Phelps wins again.”

Most Spirited

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel as trolls from “Trolls” – The Timberlake-Biels killed two birds with one stone: an adorable costume and a PR push for Justin’s new movie all in one. Can’t stop the feeling that they were probably the most dedicated parents trick-or-treating Monday night.

Most Dedicated

Katy Perry as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton – Almost unrecognizable, Katy Perry must have at least 270 electoral votes pounds of face makeup and prosthetics on. No surprise the red pantsuit was the winning choice for the costume. Honestly, make America Kate again.

Most Original

Mindy Kaling as Tom Hanks as Sully Sullenberger – She might be famous for hits like “The Office” and “The Mindy Project,” but Sully is famous for emergency-landing a plane successfully in the Hudson and a biographical drama and box-office smash starring Tom Hanks. It’s a costume in a costume, and Mindy stuck the landing.