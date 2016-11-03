Marshmello adds an EDM twist to recent hip-hop lineups

This year’s Homecoming Concert kicks off at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Watsco Center (formerly the BankUnited Center). In case you haven’t heard, the artists that will grace the stage are singer and rapper D.R.A.M., of “Cha Cha” and “Broccoli” fame, and EDM producer and D.J. Marshmello, who has performed his high-energy tunes like “Alone” and “Keep It Mello” at festivals like Ultra and Lollapalooza.

While hip-hop is nothing new for a UM Homecoming Concert, with past performers like Waka Flocka Flame, T-Pain and Fabolous, the addition of a high-profile EDM artist to the mix with Marshmello is certainly a welcome move and an interesting twist.

“While I hadn’t heard of Marshmello before HP announced the headliners, I listened to his music on Spotify and figured the Homecoming Concert would be sort of like a club in Miami, so I wasn’t too surprised by their choice,” said Danny Urkov, a film and psychology double major. “I am excited to see if actual instruments will be used or just a guy on the computer hitting the play button.”

In addition to D.R.A.M. and Marshmello, UM-based D.J. trio Yardhaus is opening the show. The group won Hurricane Productions’ student D.J. contest, so show up early enough to see their skills in action. Speaking of contests, make sure to keep an eye out for Easter eggs hidden around campus to earn a chance at winning reserved floor spots, meet and greets, or a VIP experience, courtesy of HP Concerts.

If you don’t find an Easter egg or haven’t picked up your free tickets yet, tickets will still be available in the Breezeway from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for any student with a valid Cane Card. So, grab your ticket, prepare your best rave outfit and get ready to party at the Homecoming Concert.