Gallery: Halloweekend and Homecoming

Check out these photos from some of the many campus events that took place this week:
Pre-Vet Society Pet Costume Contest
Thursday, October 28, 2016
Hunter Crenian // Staff Photographer
Pre-Vet Society Pet Costume Contest
Thursday, October 28, 2016
Hunter Crenian // Staff Photographer
Pre-Vet Society Pet Costume Contest
Thursday, October 28, 2016
Hunter Crenian // Staff Photographer
Association of Commuter Students, Alma Mater Preliminary Competition
Friday, October 29, 2016
Oliver Zaruba // Staff Photographer
United Black Students, Alma Mater Preliminary Competition
Friday, October 29, 2016
Nick Gangemi // Contributing Photographer
Council of International Student Organizations, Alma Mater Preliminary Competition
Friday, October 29, 2016
Nick Gangemi // Contributing Photographer
Federación de Estudiantes Cubandos, Alma Mater Preliminary Competition
Friday, October 29, 2016
Nick Gangemi // Contributing Photographer
Rocky Horror Picture Show Shadowcast
Friday, October 29, 2016
Amanda Prats // Staff Photographer
Rocky Horror Picture Show Shadowcast
Friday, October 29, 2016
Amanda Prats // Staff Photographer
Rocky Horror Picture Show Shadowcast
Friday, October 29, 2016
Amanda Prats // Staff Photographer
Association of Commuter Students, Sprit Tree
Monday, October 31, 2016
Victoria McKaba // Photo Editor
King and Queen Pageant
Tuesday, November 1, 2016
Evelyn Choi // Staff Photographer
King and Queen Pageant
Tuesday, November 1, 2016
Amanda Prats // Staff Photographer
Organized Cheer
Wednesday, November 2, 2016
Ben Spiro // Staff Photographer
Organized Cheer
Wednesday, November 2, 2016
Hallee Meltzer // Photo Editor
Organized Cheer
Wednesday, November 2, 2016
Ben Spiro // Staff Photographer
Organized Cheer
Wednesday, November 2, 2016
Ben Spiro // Staff Photographer
Organized Cheer
Wednesday, November 2, 2016
Ben Spiro // Staff Photographer
Alma Mater Final Competition
Thursday, November 3, 2016
Evelyn Choi // Staff Photographer
Alma Mater Final Competition
Thursday, November 3, 2016
Evelyn Choi // Staff Photographer
Iron Arrow March
Thursday, November 3, 2016
Evelyn Choi // Staff Photographer
Iron Arrow March
Thursday, November 3, 2016
Evelyn Choi // Staff Photographer